Catherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty in THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary Tour

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952.

New casting is announced for the 70th Anniversary tour of The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthrall audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.

From 15 May 2023, the cast of the iconic murder-mystery on tour will include Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Dancing on Ice) who continues to play Major Metcalf and Catherine Shipton (known for playing Lisa 'Duffy' Duffin in BBC drama Casualty) as Mrs. Boyle.

They will be joined by Rachel Dawson (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynn Theatre) as Mollie Ralston, Michael Lyle (Amedeus at National Theatre and RSC's A Christmas Carol) as Giles Ralston, Shaun McCourt (The Railyway Children at Kings Cross Theatre and War Horse at The National Theatre), as Christopher Wren, Leigh Lothian (Lovely Bones at Birmingham Rep and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Aldwych Theatre and on tour) as Miss Casewell, Steven Elliot (The Ladykillers UK tour and Associate Artist of Theatre Clwyd) as Mr. Paravicini, and Garyn Williams (The Corn is Green at The National Theatre) as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

Genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap, written by Agatha Christie, the world's best-selling novelist of all time, premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin's Theatre, 70 years on. The iconic thriller's 70th Anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.

A full tour schedule, further information, theatre listings and ticket purchase through the website MousetrapOnTour.co.uk

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel with Direction by Ian Talbot OBE and Denise Silvey.

For further information, see MousetrapOnTour.co.uk.




