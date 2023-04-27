Casting Revealed For YOURS UNFAITHFULLY At Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast of the world premiere production of Miles Matheson's 1933 comedy Yours Unfaithfully.

In 2017, Mint Theater Company's production of the work that was published but not staged for nearly 90 years, premiered in New York to great acclaim. Directed by Mint Artistic Director Jonathan Bank, it was an instant hit, with The New York Times describing it as "Very funny; very nearly a tragedy" and praising the writer's "ability to create characters who are capable of feeling several things at once, or who don't really know what they're feeling at all."

Jermyn Street Theatre and The Mint Theater Company now join forces to bring this "unromantic comedy" home to London for its UK Premiere.

"Go and get into mischief."

Yours Unfaithfully tells the story of Anne and Stephen - the happiest couple in the neighbourhood. Their secret? An open marriage. After all, it's the 1930s - there's no need to be old-fashioned. With Stephen struggling to write his latest novel, Anne encourages him to seek out fresh inspiration. But free love comes at a price...

Miles Malleson's comedy takes a peek behind the closed doors of suburban England between the wars.

The London cast comprises Keisha Atwell ("Daddy" A Melodrama - Almeida Theatre, Grease - Leicester Curve) as Diana Streatfield, Laura Doddington (They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! - Mercury Theatre Colchester, Last of The Red Hot Lovers - Mill at Sonning) as Anne Meredith, Guy Lewis (The Comedy of Errors - RSC, The Butterfly Lion - Chichester Theatre) as Stephen Meredith, Dominic Marsh (Dead Dog In A Suitcase - Kneehigh, Me And My Girl - Chichester Theatre) as Alan Kirby and Tony Timberlake (Little Shop of Horrors - Storyhouse Theatre Chester, Rothschild and Sons - The Park Theatre) as Canon Gordon.

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones says,

"Having worked in New York City for close on a decade, I know how audiences there look to Jonathan Bank & the Mint Theater Company to introduce them to the plays that should never have been forgotten. Yours Unfaithfully is just such a play. We can't wait to welcome Jonathan to London and to give London audiences their much overdue opportunity to catch this witty, relevant play about modern love in the 1930s."

Miles Malleson (1888-1969) is remembered, if at all, as a character actor on stage and screen "who had a line in nitwits in which he was unrivalled," such as the Sultan in The Thief of Bagdad (which he also wrote), the hangman in Kind Hearts and Coronets (with Sir Alec Guinness, 1949) and Rev. Chasuble in The Importance of Being Earnest (Edith Evans, 1952). But as the author of numerous plays charged with the passion of reform, he never enjoyed the kind of popular success he had as an actor. The Stage and Television Today published a warm testimonial at his death in 1969: "Malleson was an actor of distinction, an artist of imagination and depth, whose best characterizations, especially in Shakespeare, were among the treasures of our theatre for many years. He worked with Granville Barker and J.B. Fagan, with Playfair, Gielgud and Olivier, at the Old Vic in London and Bristol and in the West End.