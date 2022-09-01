Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For JEWS. IN THEIR OWN WORDS.

It will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Monday 19 September to Saturday 22 October 2022.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Debbie Chazen, Louisa Clein, Steve Furst, Rachel-Leah Hosker, Alex Waldmann and Hemi Yeroham have been cast in Jews. In Their Own Words., written by Jonathan Freedland from an idea by Tracy-Ann Oberman and co-directed by Vicky Featherstone and Audrey Sheffield. It will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Monday 19 September to Saturday 22 October 2022, with press night on Wednesday 28 September 2022, 7pm.

Jews. In Their Own Words. is designed by Georgia de Grey with lighting by Rory Beaton, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Reuben Cohen and movement direction by Adi Gortler. Tommo Fowler is dramaturg.

A social worker. A doctor. A politician. An ex-politician. A refugee. A novelist. A decorator. A journalist. A Talmudist. An actress. A student. A researcher. Different lives, but all marked by the same enduring prejudice.

Journalist Jonathan Freedland has created a searing and incisive play, using verbatim interviews to expose the roots and damning legacy of antisemitism in Britain - found in the places where you'd least expect it.

Jews. In Their Own Words - a theatrical inquiry conducted through words, song... and a dose of English irony.


From an idea by Tracy-Ann Oberman. Co-created by Vicky Featherstone, Tracy-Ann Oberman & Audrey Sheffield.


There will be a post-show talk with Jonathan Freedland on Wednesday 12 October 2022.




