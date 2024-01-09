Cast and Creatives Set for THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

The production opens at the Rose Theatre on 3 February, then tours

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Rose Theatre and Children’s Theatre Partnership have revealed full casting and further creative team for the world premiere stage adaptation of the multi award-winning and best-selling children’s book The Boy at the Back of the Class, based on the novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko.

The Boy at the Back of the Class opens at the Rose on 3 February, playing until 22 February with Press Night on 8 February, and then tours until June.

The full cast includes Priya Davdra (Mrs Khan / Mum), Sasha Desouza-Willock (Alexa), Megan Grech (Ensemble/Understudy),Abdul-Malik Janneh (Michael), Petra Joan-Athene (Josie), Joe McNamara (Brendan), Gordon Millar (Tom), Farshid Rokey(Ahmet), Adam Seridji (Ensemble/Understudy) and Zoe Zak (Clarissa).

The creative team includes Monique Touko (Director), Lily Arnold (Set & Costume Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Giles Thomas (Composer & Sound Designer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Sophie Parrott CDG (Casting Director), Maisie Carter(Fight Director) and Amy Crighton (Assistant Director).

The Boy at the Back of the Class is a timely, humorous and heart-warming story about the power of kindness, engaging children and their families in discussions around refugee rights. Rose Theatre is proud to be collaborating with Children’s Touring Partnership to bring this story to the stage and partnering with a local charity, Refugee Action Kingston, to raise awareness about and funds to support refugees in our community throughout this production.

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director of Rose Theatre said: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Onjali Q Raúf’s remarkable story to the stage. I love its warmth and the way it combines an exciting adventure with such piercing emotional honesty about the plight facing refugees today. I’ve always felt passionately about the need to support refugees and advocate for their rights, and it is vital, for me, that all our work at the Rose has the values of inclusion and tolerance at heart.”

Bassam Mahfouz, Executive Director of Refugee Action Kingston said: “I arrived in west London as a four-year old boy from war-torn Beirut. I was fortunate my journey here didn’t mimic Ahmet’s, but in many ways I saw parallels in his story ⁠— I once was the boy at the back of the class, who received so much love and support from many in my school and local community. But, I also experienced hatred, intolerance, and ignorance.  My experiences gave me the determination to create opportunities for others – that is what we do daily at Refugee Action Kingston.”

Hedda Beeby, of Children’s Touring Partnership said: “If there is no theatre for younger audiences, there will be no theatre at all in years to come and it is vital to offer the opportunity to experience live performance from an early age. We are delighted to be working with the Rose Theatre to tell this life-affirming story. It’s about young people for young people.”

There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.

Told from a child’s perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn’t always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.

Winner of the Blue Peter Book Award 2019

Winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2019

Age Guidance: 7+

TOUR DATES

 

SAT 3 – THU 22 FEB KINGSTON Rose Theatre 

TUE 27 FEB – FRI 1 MAR CHICHESTER Festival Theatre 

TUE 5 – SAT 9 MAR SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

TUE 12 – SAT 16 MAR CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre

TUE 19 – SAT 23 MAR MALVERN Festival Theatre

TUE 26 – SAT 30 MAR SALFORD The Lowry

TUE 16 – SAT 20 APR WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

TUE 23 – SAT 27 APR NORWICH Theatre Royal

TUE 30 APR – SAT 4 MAY Newcastle Theatre Royal

TUE 7 – SAT 11 MAY BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

TUE 14 – SAT 18 MAY COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre

WED 22 – SAT 25 MAY CANTERBURY The Marlowe

TUE 28 MAY – SAT 1 JUN POOLE Lighthouse

TUE 4 – SAT 8 JUN LEICESTER Curve Theatre

The Boy At The Back Of The Class runs at the Rose Theatre from 3 - 22 February, the tours




