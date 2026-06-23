Cast and Creative Team Set For ANANSI THE SPIDER at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Unicorn Theatre have announced the full cast for Anansi the Spider by Justin Audibert, directed by Robin Belfield. Anansi the Spider plays at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre on the theatre lawn for ages 4+ and their families from 15 August – 6 September (Press Performance: Tuesday 18 August, 2pm).

Belfield directs Cynthia Emeagi (Narrator 1), Elizabeth Peace (Narrator 3), Becky Sanneh (Narrator 2), and Mira Morrison (Understudy) in these classic West African and Caribbean folk tales about the mischievous spider who triumphs over larger foes.

Robin Belfield, Director, said: "I'm delighted to re-spin the beautiful stories of Anansi at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Celebrating the oral storytelling traditions and Afro-Caribbean heritage, what better place to weave the magic of these stories than under the trees at Regent's Park."

Drew McOnie, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Unicorn Theatre for a third time, following our successful co-productions of The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over (2023) and Anansi the Spider (2021). I can't wait to welcome younger audiences to the theatre lawn to see this mischievous spider weave his magic once again.”

People say that in a time long, long ago, animals walked on two feet and spoke with words, like we do. And back then, everyone knew that the cleverest of all the animals in the kingdom was a spider – the infamous Anansi – the original trickster and the master spinner of yarns. But sometimes Anansi could be a little too clever for his own good…

Following sold-out runs at the Unicorn Theatre in 2023 and 2025, these classic West African and Caribbean folk tales about the mischievous spider who triumphs over larger foes are brought vividly to life by Unicorn Associate Director Robin Belfield.

The show takes place on the theatre lawn. All you will need is a blanket to sit on and a curious heart.

Originally produced by the Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep in 2025/2026.

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