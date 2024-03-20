Cast Set For USHERS: THE FRONT OF HOUSE MUSICAL at The Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Olivier-Nominated Cleve September (Hamilton; Little Big Things), Danielle Rose (SIX), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Christopher Foley (Mamma Mia), Daniel Page (Billy Elliot) and Bethany Amber Perrins (Something Rotten) have been revealed as the cast of USHERS: The Front of House Musical's 10th anniversary production.

Returning to London after sell-out runs at West End's Arts Theatre and Charing Cross Theatre, homegrown British musical smash hit, USHERS: The Front of House Musical, will run at The Other Palace (Studio) from 10th April to 19th May 2024.

Set in a West End theatre, USHERS: The Front of House Musical follows a working shift in the lives of the stagiest people in the theatre - the front of house staff - who portray the hilarious, ridiculous and moving stories of ice-cream and programme sellers who dare to dream. A preview performance of a new jukebox musical is due to take place, a three-year workplace romance is on the rocks, an untrained newbie is working her first shift and the amorous manager is under pressure to cut costs. What could possibly go wrong?

USHERS: The Front of House Musical brings together the writing talents of Yiannis Koutsakos (music & lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book). Directed by Max Reynolds and Produced by James Steel and Maryann Wright.

Producer James Steel said: “USHERS: The Front of House Musical has big, bold company numbers, Fosse-like confectionary choreography and a script with heart, soul and an ice-bucket full of laughs. We cannot wait for this talented cast to blow London audiences away.”