Cast Set For TIGER at the Omnibus Theatre

Poppy Allen-Quarmby, Luke Nunn and Meg Lewis have been announced as the cast of Tiger, a brand new magical-realist play about losing a dad and gaining a tiger.

When a young couple face the terminal illness and subsequent death of a parent, the burden of grief, guilt and anger becomes too big to process alone. A mysterious and unlikely lodger in the form of Tiger answers an ad for the couple's spare room, and both helps process the loss, and drives a wedge between them.

Poppy Allen-Quarmby was most recently seen in Makeshifts & Realities, directed by Melissa Dunne at the Finborough Theatre, and features in films Rye Lane (Searchlight / Disney+) and Rebecca (Netflix / Working Title). Luke Nunn's credits include Father Brown and Casualty (BBC), Disney+ series Pilgrim (Working Title) and The Last Kingdom (Carnival / Netflix). Meg Lewis (they/she) is an OFFIE nominated actor and writer and an associate artist of Helikon Theatre Company; previous credits include PITCH (Pleasance / November Theatre), String (Omnibus Theatre), and Moon Licks (Paines Plough).

Tiger is the second play by writer and actor Joe Eyre, and makes its full-length debut at Omnibus Theatre in November 2023. Presented in association with Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham, the show will also host a series of additional events including a Death Café – a free safe space where anyone can come together and share personal experiences of bereavement and loss.

Alice is grieving and she's lost her way. Oli is a doctor but he can't make her better.

Struggling to make rent, they advertise for a flatmate and a mysterious stranger called Tiger arrives: they're the strangest person you could meet, but to Alice, Tiger makes perfect sense.

Blurring the lines between comedy and tragedy, the real and the imaginary, this moving new play explores the mysteries of grief: how we befriend it, get lost in it, and find a way to live with it.

Director Myles O'Gorman says “A week into rehearsals, and I'm already inspired by the diligence, craft and sense of play that Poppy, Luke and Meg bring into the room. Each is already discovering their character like a second skin, and making some thrilling choices, and together their tight collaboration has the potential to create fireworks. I've never been more excited to step back into a rehearsal room, to continue our exploration, and see how far we can delve into Joe's incredible text.”