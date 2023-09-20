Cast Set For THE INTERVIEW at Park Theatre

Performances run from 27 October until 25 November 2023.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Original Theatre in association with Park Theatre presents the world premiere of The Interview at Park Theatre from 27 October until 25 November 2023 (press night: 1 November, 19:00). The production will star Tibu Fortes as Martin Bashir and Yolanda Kettle as Diana, Princess of Wales. 

On 20 November 1995 the BBC broadcast an interview between Diana, Princess of Wales and Martin Bashir. It was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. But now, it is said, the interview has no legitimacy. Is it right that the way it came about has overshadowed what it was meant to be? 

This powerful new play by writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland (author of Park Theatre hits Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and directed by Olivier Award nominated Michael Fentiman (Amelie, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Loot), gives an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen and the institution that broadcast it.  

The Interview poses tough questions: What can we justify in the pursuit of truth? Can we trust our great institutions? And are we ever, really, in control of our own narrative… our legacy? 

The cast of The Interview is Tibu Fortes as Martin, Naomi Frederick as Luciana, Yolanda Kettle as Diana, Princess of Wales and Ciarán Owens as Matt, with a further cast member to be announced. 

The Creative Team is completed by Set and Costume Designer Sami Fendall, Lighting Designer Emily Irish, Sound Designer and Composer Barnaby Race, Costume Supervisor Logan Kelly, Production Manager Andreas Ayling, Wig Designer Susanna Peretz, Wigs Supervisor Pedro Paiva. The Stage Manager on Book is Kanoko Shimizu and Assistant Stage Manager is Paulina Krauss. The Interview is produced by Steven Atkinson for Original Theatre.  

Writer Jonathan Maitland said: “The things that led to the famous interview and the events that came after it revealed much about our country and its institutions. It’s definitely the stuff of drama and I can’t wait to see our superb cast and brilliant director Michael Fentiman bring it all to life.” 

Director Michael Fentiman said: “It’s a great pleasure to be directing Jonathan Maitland’s play The Interview at Park Theatre this Autumn. It’s an opportunity to return to a theatre I have very fond memories of after my production of Joe Orton’s Loot there in 2017. It’s an added bonus that I get to work with a theatre company in Original Theatre, who I have long admired as a tireless and vital part of the UK’s new work ecology. Jonathan Maitland is a writer of great integrity and bravery and it’s been an honour to be trusted with his play.” 

The Interview is produced by the award-winning theatre company Original Theatre (The Mirror Crack’d, The Habit of Art) who delivered Park Theatre productions The End of The Night, Napoli, Brooklyn and Monogamy and the forthcoming The Time Machine – A Comedy, this December.  

Artistic Director of Original Theatre, Alastair Whatley, said: “I am delighted to be returning to Park Theatre once again with the first of two plays back-to-back, first up with a world première of Jonathan Maitland’s superb new play. It’s wonderful for us to be collaborating with director Michael Fentiman and a brilliant cast and creative team for what we anticipate will be a play that gets London talking.” 




