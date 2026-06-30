Cast Set For THE CHILDREN at Lyric Hammersmith

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Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has revealed full casting for a new production of Lucy Kirkwood's The Children, directed by Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan.

In a production marking the play's 10th anniversary, The Children will run at the venue from Wednesday 02 September - Saturday 03 October 2026 with tickets on sale now.

Joining the previously announced Olivier Award-nominated Meera Syal (A Tupperware of Ashes, Noises Off) as Hazel are Declan Conlon (Faith Healer, The Playboy of the Western World) as Robin and Kerry Fox (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Shallow Grave) as Rose.

Rachel O'Riordan, Director of The Children and Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: “I'm very excited to announce the full cast for our 10th anniversary production of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood. We're thrilled to have both Meera Syal and Declan Conlon returning to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre as well as welcoming the amazing Kerry Fox for the first time. I cannot wait for audiences to experience this modern classic and to work with such an incredible company of artists.”

Hazel and Robin have survived a catastrophe. Living on the edge of a radiation exclusion zone, Hazel still practices her yoga and Robin's brewing parsnip wine. They are trying to keep going, clinging onto normality.

That is until their old friend Rose knocks on the door. With her she brings old memories, buried secrets - and a proposition. One which tests their loyalty and forces them to confront the limits of their debt to the next generation.

The creative team includes Set & Costume Design by Gary McCann, Lighting Design by Anna Watson, Sound Design by Holly Khan and Casting by Anna Cooper CDG.

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