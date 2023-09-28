Cast Set For MATES IN CHELSEA at the Royal Court

The Royal Court Theatre has announced that Amy Booth-Steel, Natalie Dew, Karina Fernandez, George Fouracres, Laurie Kynaston, Philipp Mogilnitskiy and Fenella Woolgar have been cast in Mates in Chelsea. It runs at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Friday 3 November to Saturday 16 December 2023. Press night is on Thursday 9 November 2023 at 7pm.

Directed by Royal Court Associate Director Sam Pritchard, Rory Mullarkey's riotous new play takes inspiration from Wilde and Wodehouse to create a contemporary comedy of manners set among the dwellers of south west London who – somehow – remain our country's ruling class.

Mates in Chelsea is designed by Milla Clarke. Lighting design is by Natasha Chivers, sound design is by Christopher Shutt, movement direction is by Malik Nashad Sharpe, assistant director is Aneesha Srinivasan, dialect coach is Penny Dyer, and fight direction is by Bret Yount. The production manager is Vivienne Clavering, the stage manager is Chris Peterson, the deputy stage manager is Julia Slienger, and the assistant stage manager is Tash Savidge.

“But I do have a job. I'm a professional viscount”

Things aren't looking good for Theodore “Tug” Bungay.

His mother, Lady Agrippina, has a plan to cut off his funds. His fed-up fiancée wants to drag him up the aisle. An oligarch is eyeing up his beloved Northumberland castle. Is Tug's dissolute life about to change completely? Or will he get to carry on doing exactly as he pleases without ever facing any consequences?

There will be a post-show talk with Rory Mullarkey on Tuesday 14 November 2023.