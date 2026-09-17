Cast Set For KATHARINE at Slaget Theatre

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Slaget Theatre, in association with Whispered Tales, has announced the full cast for KATHARINE, an immersive new production bringing the story of Katharine of Aragon to life in selected UK cathedrals and libraries this autumn. Marking the 500th anniversary of the King's Great Matter, the production will combine live performance, contemporary dance and binaural audio to explore Katharine's life, power and legacy through her own eyes. Set within some of the UK's most atmospheric and original settings, KATHARINE offers audiences an immersive journey into the world of one of history's most compelling and misunderstood queens.

The immersive audio experience features a cast of acclaimed actors who voice the characters, with Laura Andresen Guimarães (Dirty Dancing, UK & Ireland Tour; Unbelievable, West End & Tour) as Katharine. Andrew Lancel (Unforgotten, ITV; The Bill, ITV) voices Henry VII and Thomas Wolsey, alongside his real-life son Isaac Lancel Watkinson (Bonnie and Clyde The Musical, Arts Theatre; Time 2, BBC) as Young Henry and Prince Arthur. Completing the voice cast are Joe Allen (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary UK Tour) as Henry VIII and newcomer Aniela Werenowska as Mary.

Previously announced dancer, Olena Hrabchak (Global Folk Project, Movema, Whispered Tales) will accompany audiences through each cathedral space, her movement echoing both Katherine's story and the present-day world. Alongside Olena's live performance, the voice cast will be heard through binaural sound design on headphones, surrounding audiences with the voices of Katharine and the other characters as they move through each venue.

The immersive experience is led by a team of live tour guides, who bring their own connections to both the story and the local area. Chileya Mwampulo (The Manningtree Witches, Mercury Theatre; Teechers, New Wolsey Theatre / Eastern Angles) will guide audiences through Harwich, Ipswich, Colchester and Braintree locations. At Chester Cathedral and Peterborough Cathedral, audiences will be guided by Stephanie Greer (The Man Who Left is Not the Man Who Came Home, Farnham Maltings / UK Tour; Sealskin, Liverpool Everyman / International Tour).

KATHARINE is written by playwright Nicola Werenowska (Alice in Wonderland, Derby Theatre; Ghost Stories by Candlelight, The Globe Theatre; The Secret Garden, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), alongside direction from Esther Simpson of Whispered Tales (Protect The Beats, Eurovision 2023; Refuge Island and Our Crossing). It also features powerful choreography from Lisa Simpson (founder of Lisa Simpson Inclusive Dance, LSID), as each experience is reimagined for each venue, responding to the unique architecture, history and atmosphere of every space.

Working with Essex Libraries and Suffolk Community Libraries, KATHARINE will also be presented through a series of free library pop-up experiences across Essex and Suffolk. Featuring extracts from the experience's immersive soundtrack and a newly commissioned audio work exploring Katharine's love of books and her commitment to women's education, these events offer local communities free access to the arts while shedding further light on her legacy.

Olena Hrabchak said, Bringing Katharine's story to life inside these atmospheric cathedrals has been an extraordinary process. The intimate nature of the experience creates a deep, immediate connection with the audience - where history, identity, and live movement meet to offer a fresh, raw look into her remarkable life.

Andrew Lancel said, It's been a thrill to voice Henry VII and Cardinal Wolsey in such an innovative project - and an extra special moment to share the audio stage with my son, Isaac, who voices the young princes, Arthur and Henry. The way binaural sound and physical space come together in KATHARINE will, I know, create an unforgettable experience for audiences and I can't wait to join a tour!

Jake Smith, Artistic Director of Eastern Angles, one of the producers of KATHARINE, added, We are delighted to be working with the KATHARINE team to present more work in extraordinary spaces - from our region's cathedrals to our fabulous libraries and beyond. KATHARINE promises to be an exciting, active, and imaginative way of exploring our shared heritage, and Eastern Angles is always proud to support artists creating ambitious work that ensures great stories reach everyone, everywhere.

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