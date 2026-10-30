Cast Set For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the Greenwich Theatre

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This November, the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will arrive at Greenwich Theatre. Performances will run 27th November – 10th January 2026.

Jack and the Beanstalk follows Jack and his mother Dame Dotty Trot who have fallen on hard times and are forced to sell their beloved cow Pat. When a stroke of luck and a sprinkle of magic causes a beanstalk to appear, Jack climbs to Cloudland in an attempt to regain their fortune. At the top, Jack begins to realise all is not as it seems and one giant problem lies in the way.

Winner of Best Script and Best Pantomime at the UK Pantomime Awards 2025, this year's production is written and performed by Greenwich Theatre Legend Anthony Spargo. Performing in his 13th Greenwich Theatre pantomime, Spargo will be stepping into the shoes of pantomime Dame Dotty Trott, Jack's eccentric mother. The fantastical adventure is directed by James Haddrell (My Name Is Rachel Corrie, Greenwich Theatre; The Wasp, Southwark Playhouse), alongside musical direction from 'Uncle' Steve Marwick (Dick Whittington and His Cat, Greenwich Theatre; Peter Pan: A Pantomime Adventure, Greenwich Theatre) who will work to transform Greenwich into dreamy Cloudland.

The show will also star Sam Bailey (Peter Pan: A Pantomime Adventure, Greenwich Theatre; Dirty Dancing, Dominion Theatre) as the hero Jack Trott alongside Eleanor Fransch (Alice in Wonderland, New Vic Theatre; You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Original West End cast and UK tour) as magical fairy helper Bumpkin. Paul Critoph (The 39 Steps, Criterion Theatre; King Lear, Bristol Old Vic) will play Sheriff Sprocket, Lydia Bell (Who Do Ya Love?, Edinburgh Festival Fringe; Cinderella, Coventry Belgrade Theatre) is his daughter Jill Sprocket and Georgia Grant (Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World, UK tour; Demon Dentist, UK tour) will be Fleshcreep, the giant's evil tax collector. Greenwich Theatre also work alongside neighbouring Trinity Laban to give emerging talent a stage on which to shine as part of the pantomime ensemble. This year the show will feature rising stars Jake Griffiths, Yevai Benyure, Elise Harris and Ben Davies.

Greenwich Theatre comments, "Greenwich Theatre are delighted to be bringing our unique version of Jack and the Beanstalk to audiences this Christmas. This year, we've taken that familiar fairy tale and given it a makeover! Join Jack Trott as he journeys from a poor young man to a hero with enough courage to stand up to a giant challenge! Audiences can expect all the ingredients that make Greenwich Theatre pantomime a family tradition. Fun, laughter, music and spectacle…along with a few surprises along the way!"

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