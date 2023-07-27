Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of TREASON THE MUSICAL

Casting has been revealed for Treason the Musical. Performances run in Edinburgh, Sheffield, London and Dartford from 25 October – 25 November 2023.

The much-anticipated pivotal role of Martha Percy in Treason the Musical will be played by Nicole Raquel Dennis. They recently starred as Effie White in the smash hit UK tour of the Olivier Award Winning Dreamgirls, as Alana Beck in the original West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen, where they won “Best Supporting Actress in a Musical” at the Black British Theatre Awards, and as a semi-finalist on ITV's The Voice, during which she performed a memorable duet with Jennifer Hudson. The role of Martha Percy has previously been played in development by West End stars, Rosalie Craig, Lucie Jones and most recently Carrie Hope Fletcher and this autumn audiences will witness “The Inevitable” and be blown away by Nicole as they step into the thick of the Gunpower Plot.

Starting his reign as omnipotent yet paranoid King James I of England, will be King of the Strictly dance floor, Joe McFadden (Holby City; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert). No stranger to the stage, Joe has appeared in many musicals and plays over the years, most recently taking on the role as The Narrator in the celebrated The Rocky Horror Picture Show.



Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton; Once on This Island) will star as the woman commonly thought to have kept Catholicism alive, Anne Vaux, a role she reprises from the WhatsOnStage award nominated Theatre Royal Drury Lane Treason concerts last year.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

Since the release of the original EP back in 2020, Treason's songs have set the world on fire, now being streamed a staggering 1 million times by over 100,000 plotters across 96 countries. Songs, including fan favourites Take Things Into Our Own Hands and No Happy Ending have featured on The Original EP (2020), The Acoustic Fables (2021) and Lighting the Fuse: Sparks from Treason in Concert (2023).

This is the latest development in a show that has so far garnered a global audience with a streamed concert in 2021 and a mesmerising twice sold-out live concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year.

Treason the Musical is a historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government.

Set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs, this one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain's history as it's never been seen before.

This October, the plotters will travel to the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Sheffield Lyceum and London's Alexandra Palace, with the tour ending at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on 25 November. Now see the fully staged world premiere of Treason the Musical this autumn.

Nicole Raquel Dennis is an award-winning actress and singer from London. They most recently played Effie White in the first UK Tour of Dreamgirls.

On television, Nicole starred in Musicals: The Greatest Show, broadcast on BBC One in 2021. She was a semi-finalist on ITV's The Voice in 2019, during which she enjoyed a duet with Jennifer Hudson.

Further theatre includes: Dear Evan Hansen (Black British Theatre Award winner – Best Supporting Actress in a Musical); Waitress (Adelphi Theatre); The Book Of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre).

Other stage & solo concerts include: Performer & producer of #TURNUPLONDON, a major fundraising concert at Cadogan Hall in aid of Black Lives Matter (Black British Theatre Award winner – Best Use of Innovation & Technology); Nicole Raquel Dennis – Live at the Zedel; Mickey and the Magician (Disneyland Paris).

Joe McFadden (He/Him) (KING JAMES I)

Joe is probably best known for playing surgeon Raf Di Lucca in Holby City and motorbike cop Joe Mason in 60's drama Heartbeat and for winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

His other television credits include playing Dr Jack Marshland in Cranford, Alistair in Casualty, Prentice McHoan in The Crow Road, Dallas McCabe in Sex, Chips and Rock 'n' Roll as well as roles in Sparkhouse, Judge John Deed, The Law, High Road and Taggart.

On stage he was recently seen playing Jason Rudd in the UK Tour Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd and in tours of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert playing Tick/Mitzi and in Peter James' The House On Cold Hill. He played Mark Cohen in the musical Rent at The Shaftesbury Theatre, Keith in Rainbow Kiss at The Royal Court and Ed in Torch Song Trilogy at The Menier Chocolate Factory.

Other theatre credits include: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (UK and Ireland Tour); The Missing (The National Theatre of Scotland); She Loves Me (Chichester Festival Theatre); How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (Chichester Festival Theatre); Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Edinburgh Playhouse); Aladdin (The Old Vic); Peter Pan (Royal Festival Hall); A Life In The Theatre (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh); 15 SECONDS (Traverse, Edinburgh) and Entertaining Mr Sloane and Larry in Afore Night Come (Theatr Clwyd)

His films include: Small Faces, Dad Savage, The Trouble With Men And Women and Zig Zag Love.

EMILIE LOUSIE ISREAL (She/Her) (ANNE VAUX)

Her theatre credits include: Once on This Island (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Treason

(Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Hamilton (Victoria Palace); Lion King – Rhythm of The Pride Lands (Disneyland Paris) and Gobsmacked (US Tour).

Tour Dates

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh capitaltheatres.com

Wed 25 – Sat 28 October 2023 0131 529 6000

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tues 31 October – Sat 04 November 2023 0114 249 6000

Alexandra Palace, London alexandrapalace.com

Wed 08 – Sat 18 November 2023 020 8365 4343

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tues 21 – Sat 25 November 2023 0343 310 0033

