Cast Revealed For Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY At Sadler's Wells

Northern Ballet has announced principal casting for their performances of David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby at London's Sadler's Wells from the 16-20 May.

Joining the Company in the role of Jay Gatsby for selected performances is Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ryoichi Hirano. Hirano joined The Royal Ballet as a Prix de Lausanne apprentice in 2001, developing through the ranks of the company to Principal in 2016. He has also performed as Guest Principal for Norwegian National Ballet and Scottish Ballet.

Hirano will be partnered with fellow guest artist, former Northern Ballet Principal Soloist Minju Kang in the role of Daisy Buchanan. Kang joined Northern Ballet in 2016 and played numerous lead roles during her time with the Company, becoming a favourite with audiences and critics alike before leaving to join English National Ballet earlier this year.

Hirano and Kang will dance together in the following performances:

Friday 19 May, 7.30pm

Saturday 20 May, 7.30pm

Also partnered as Gatsby and Daisy are Principal Soloist Joseph Taylor & First Soloist Dominique Larose and First Soloist Jonathan Hanks & Leading Soloist Sarah Chun.

Federico Bonelli, Northern Ballet's Artistic Director said:

'This May marks 10 years since David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby was first performed at Sadler's Wells and what better way to celebrate than welcoming these two incredible artists to the stage alongside our talented Company of dancers. Ryoichi and Minju bring their own unique take on Jay and Daisy and I look forward to seeing them light up the theatre in these roles once again.'

Ryoichi Hirano, Guest Artist said:

'I've hugely enjoyed working with the Company on this wonderful ballet and look forward to playing Jay Gatsby again in London this May.'

Minju Kang, Guest Artist said:

'I was delighted to be asked to revisit The Great Gatsby alongside fellow Principal Guest Artist Ryoichi Hirano of the Royal Ballet. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences at Sadler's Wells.'

Principal casting is available on northernballet.com where you can also find more information about Northern Ballet's dancers. Casting is subject to change.

In addition to touring The Great Gatsby, Beauty & the Beast and The Nutcracker to theatres across the UK this year, Northern Ballet have recently announced new Artistic Director Federico Bonelli's first curated season with the Company for 2023/24. This includes one world and one UK première as part of Generations: Three Short Ballets and the revival of one of its most acclaimed productions Romeo & Juliet. Read the full announcement here.