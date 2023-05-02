Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Cast Revealed For Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY At Sadler's Wells

Performances run 16-20 May.   

May. 02, 2023  
Cast Revealed For Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY At Sadler's Wells

Northern Ballet has announced principal casting for their performances of David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby at London's Sadler's Wells from the 16-20 May.

Joining the Company in the role of Jay Gatsby for selected performances is Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ryoichi Hirano. Hirano joined The Royal Ballet as a Prix de Lausanne apprentice in 2001, developing through the ranks of the company to Principal in 2016. He has also performed as Guest Principal for Norwegian National Ballet and Scottish Ballet.

Hirano will be partnered with fellow guest artist, former Northern Ballet Principal Soloist Minju Kang in the role of Daisy Buchanan. Kang joined Northern Ballet in 2016 and played numerous lead roles during her time with the Company, becoming a favourite with audiences and critics alike before leaving to join English National Ballet earlier this year.

Hirano and Kang will dance together in the following performances:

Friday 19 May, 7.30pm

Saturday 20 May, 7.30pm

Also partnered as Gatsby and Daisy are Principal Soloist Joseph Taylor & First Soloist Dominique Larose and First Soloist Jonathan Hanks & Leading Soloist Sarah Chun.

Federico Bonelli, Northern Ballet's Artistic Director said:

'This May marks 10 years since David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby was first performed at Sadler's Wells and what better way to celebrate than welcoming these two incredible artists to the stage alongside our talented Company of dancers. Ryoichi and Minju bring their own unique take on Jay and Daisy and I look forward to seeing them light up the theatre in these roles once again.'

Ryoichi Hirano, Guest Artist said:

'I've hugely enjoyed working with the Company on this wonderful ballet and look forward to playing Jay Gatsby again in London this May.'

Minju Kang, Guest Artist said:

'I was delighted to be asked to revisit The Great Gatsby alongside fellow Principal Guest Artist Ryoichi Hirano of the Royal Ballet. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences at Sadler's Wells.'

Principal casting is available on northernballet.com where you can also find more information about Northern Ballet's dancers. Casting is subject to change.

In addition to touring The Great Gatsby, Beauty & the Beast and The Nutcracker to theatres across the UK this year, Northern Ballet have recently announced new Artistic Director Federico Bonelli's first curated season with the Company for 2023/24. This includes one world and one UK première as part of Generations: Three Short Ballets and the revival of one of its most acclaimed productions Romeo & Juliet. Read the full announcement here.




Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer Photo
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer
From wayward teenager Alfie Cooper who was recently promoted to Recycling Manager, to educational 'trash pandas' (pictured above) hosting craft workshops for teens using only recycled material, Unearthed Festival proves sustainability starts small and with empowering people. 
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month
The third show in an internationally acclaimed series of myths from two masters of storytelling, Wright&Grainger, heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of May.  
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on From The Circus To The Cemetery UK Tour Photo
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on 'From The Circus To The Cemetery' UK Tour
After years away touring the world, the Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, the legendary alternative-rock trio The Tiger Lillies embark on a European tour of their highly-acclaimed back catalogue of music with their show 'From the Circus to the Cemetery', to coincide with the release of their first 'best of' album, 'The Worst of The Tiger Lillies'.
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Photo
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Event
Be immersed in the world of fire-breathing dragons, car chases and convicts, Shakespeare galore, beautiful cabaret, slapstick, laughter, and so much more. Sip a cooling drink under a warm sunset, and relax on your rolled-out blanket, at Bath's only open-air theatre festival.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope TheatreCast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope Theatre
May 2, 2023

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next in-house production Snakehead, a high-volume piece of gig theatre re-examining the Medusa myth which will premiere this June as part of the summer season. Through this highly anticipated re-telling audiences can expect an energetic and heartfelt show about one of Greek mythology's most misunderstood women.  
Casting Revealed For The World Premiere of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate FactoryCasting Revealed For The World Premiere of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate Factory
May 2, 2023

As public booking opens, the Menier Chocolate Factory has announced initial casting for the world première of the new musical, The Third Man. Learn more about who will be starring in the show here!
Nick Mohammed Adds New Date to THE VERY BEST & WORST OF MR. SWALLOW TourNick Mohammed Adds New Date to THE VERY BEST & WORST OF MR. SWALLOW Tour
May 2, 2023

Two-time Emmy award nominee and star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed's beloved alter ego, Mr. Swallow is adding another extra date to his first ever UK tour. Having sold out across the UK, 'Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow' will now have an additional matinee performance on May 21st at the Duke Of York's Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the Sixth Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORYPhotos: Inside Rehearsal With the Sixth Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
May 2, 2023

Following the announcement of the sixth cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story, Producer Runaway Entertainment has released photos from rehearsals ahead of the first preview on 14 May. 
Photos: First Look at Al Murray and Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELSPhotos: First Look at Al Murray and Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS
April 28, 2023

First look photos have been released of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1’s The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4’s Light Lunch) who are set to start in the hilarious new West End comedy, The Crown Jewels which runs at The Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional tour dates.
share