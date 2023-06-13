Cast Revealed For Florence Howard's AGATHA at Theatre503

Gabriella Sills Productions and Theatre503 have announced the full cast for the world premiere of Florence Howard's debut play AGATHA. The play's author Florence Howard plays Aggy, with Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge as Ben and Emily Mytton as Lena.

The creative team is also confirmed with director George Chilcott joined by Carly Brownbridge (set and costume design), Russell Ditchfield (sound design + composer), Chuma Emembolu (lighting designer), Lucy Cullingford (movement director) and Nadine Rennie (casting director).

Performances run 27 June – 15 July.

AGATHA is an imperfect love story about a young couple's relationship ripped apart by the two people who most want it to work. It confronts society's expectations of women's reproductive choices and asks how we keep hold of ourselves whilst sharing everything we are with someone else.

Aggy does not want kids. It's not a big deal but she absolutely does not want them. Ben's never really thought about it but actually, now you mention it, he would quite like them. None of this matters though because what they really want is each other… right?

Florence Howard is a playwright and actor from London. Her acting credits include Flashes (Soho Theatre) and Measure for Measure (North Wall) as well as screen roles for ITV, E4, Channel 4 Films, and Sky Atlantic. During the pandemic lockdowns, she turned to playwrighting. Developed with the support of Theatre503, Agatha is her debut play. Agatha is directed by George Chilcott, founder and Artistic Director of DugOut Theatre whose recent credits include directing String V SPITTA (Soho Theatre) and the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated duo GoodBear.

Florence Howard: 'I am not sure why when a woman gets to a certain age it is of insane fascination whether they will be having children or not. Is it really that interesting? Judging by how many people ask me this question I am guessing the answer is yes. I was provoked to write Agatha by frequently facing this line of questioning. In doing so, I found that the answers for not wanting children could be compelling and nuanced, and started to explore how a relationship survives when the two people in it want different things.'