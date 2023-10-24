Cast Announced for Swamp Motel's VELVET PINES

Cast includes Drag icon Mahatma Khandi, aerial artist Angeliki Nikolakaki and top juggler Ian Marchant AKA The Gentleman Juggler

Oct. 24, 2023

This November, ground-breaking immersive entertainment company Swamp Motel is back, with a completely original immersive dining concept – Velvet Pines – which promises guests a fun-filled evening of mouth-watering dishes, full throttle cabaret, beautiful immersive design, and brilliant entertainment for the ultimate festive party, running from  7 November - 23 December.
 
Swamp Motel has enlisted a vibrant and vivacious cast of performers for the show’s six-week run including epic cabaret from Drag icon Mahatma Khandi, aerial artist Angeliki Nikolakaki and top juggler Ian Marchant AKA The Gentleman Juggler. 
 
Guaranteed to blow the audience away and deliver a high-octane, action-packed show, Angeliki Nikolakaki will be flying through the air with the ease and grace that many can only dream of as she showcases her talents within circus arts and aerial straps. Meanwhile, Mahatma Khandi (known for her reality TV appearances on MTV's 'True Love or True Lies' ITV’s Celebrity Drag Karaoke and in musicals at the Garrick, Lyceum, Pleasance Theatres and Royal Opera House) is fabulous, she’s fashion, and she’s ready to make everyone’s evening fantastic. Having performed all over the world, Ian Marchant takes juggling to a whole other level and will be wowing guests with his ability to juggle just about anything. 
 
Velvet Pines’ talented acts and impressive hosts will be keeping an eye over the resort, running a tight ship (or chalet) and ensuring everyone is kept entertained well into the night. 

 The cast includes actor and comedian, Will Sebag-Montefiore, known for his roles in ITV’s Endeavour and BBC’s Poldark as well as his satirical online content and work with sketch group, Just These Please; Offie nominated comedy and musical actress Ash Weir whose most recent stage credits include Dr Who: Time Fracture (2022), But I’m a Cheerleader (2022) and Peter Pan (2022-2023); contemporary theatre-maker and performer Nicki Hobday who works with renowned experimental performance company Forced Entertainment, performing nationally and internationally; and actor Toby Manley who has undertaken many performances across film, TV and theatre. 

Designed for groups who love to go off-piste, Velvet Pines’ promises guests a Christmas experience like no other and is set to create a new standard for festive experiences, combining an excellent food and drink concept with original storytelling and a novel new world, it truly is the ultimate Christmas party!  
 
Tickets are now available from £149.95 for the full experience including a three-course meal and entertainment. 



