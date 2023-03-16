Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For the World Premiere of NUL POINTS! A New Eurovision Comedy By Martin Blackburn

Performances run 26 April - 20 May 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Adèle Anderson, Charlotte East, Marcus J. Foreman, Sean Huddlestan and Kane Verrall are to star in the world premiere of NUL POINTS!, a new Eurovision comedy by Martin Blackburn.

Josh loves Eurovision. He knows every insane figure and fact. Ukraine entering a guy in a hamster wheel. Ireland with Dustin the Turkey. The Russian grannies. And each May he hosts a Eurovision party - the highlight of his year. Join this hilarious rollercoaster of a journey over 10 years of Eurovision Parties from 2012 to 2022 as Josh bestows his guests with Bucks Fizz, Euro-V trivia and games of Eurovision truth or dare. Will they Rise Like a Phoenix, get Ooh Aah, Just a Little Bit...or meet their Waterloo with NUL POINTS!?

The performance on Saturday 13 May will start at 5.00pm to be followed by a Eurovision party including a screening of the Eurovision Final live in the theatre.

Creative Team: Director William Spencer, Designer David Shields, Producer Peter Bull
Associate producer Conor Dye.



