Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS '22

Blackeyed Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22.

Opening at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023, it continues a wide-ranging UK tour, running until Thursday 25th May 2023 at the Albany Theatre, Coventry.

Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 will star Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.

John Godber, writer said: "This refashioned version of Teechers Leavers '22 tries to take into account the embattled nature of state education during and post Covid 19. It still retains its comic elements, but I think the play is stronger, if darker, as it describes a school system which pushes arts subjects to the fringes. I had thought that social divisions might have grown closer in the thirty odd years since I first wrote the play: unfortunately, from what I hear and see, the divisions are wider and the marginalisation of drama in the curriculum in state education is still advancing strongly. I'm very excited that Blackeyed Theatre Company will have the opportunity to present this highly physical depiction of state education in their new production."

Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.

It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!

Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?

Adrian McDougall, director said "This will be our fourth national tour of Teechers, which tells you all you need to know about our love for the play. I come from a family of teachers and had precious little opportunity to do drama at school, so the play has always resonated with me. It's scathing in its attack on a flawed, two-tier education system but at the same time inspiring in its celebration of the power of imagination and creativity. And what John's done with this updated version of the script is just brilliant. It's weightier without losing its comic irreverence. Together with our brilliant cast and artistic team, we'll try our best to do it justice!"

Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.

Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.

Tour Dates

25th - 27th January

Wilde Theatre, Bracknell

30th January - 1st February

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

2nd - 4th February

Theatre Royal, Winchester

7th - 9th February

Corn Exchange, Newbury

10th February

Swan Theatre, Worcester

11th February

Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea

14th - 15th February

Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

16th - 18th February

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

21st - 22nd February

Norwich Playhouse, Norwich

23rd - 24th February

Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

27th - 28th February

EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge

1st March

Beck Theatre, Hayes

3rd March

The Castle, Wellingborough

4th March

Barnsley Civic

7th - 8th March

Lighthouse, Poole

9th - 10th March

Barnfield Theatre, Exeter

13th March

Grove Theatre, Dunstable

14th March

Harlow Playhouse, Harlow

15th - 16th March

Key Theatre, Peterborough

17th - 18th March

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

21st - 22nd March

Garrick Theatre, Lichfield

23rd - 24th March

The Atkinson, Southport

28th March

Queen's Hall, Hexham

29th - 30th March

Hippodrome, Darlington

31st - 1st April

Waterside Arts, Sale

18th - 19th April

Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone

20th - 22nd April

Lyceum, Crewe

25th - 26th April

Haymarket, Basingstoke

27th - 29th April

Greenwich Theatre, London

2nd - 6th May

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

9th May

The Hawth, Crawley

15th May

Palace Theatre, Mansfield

17th May

Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

18th - 19th May

Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames

22nd - 24th May

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

25th May

Albany Theatre, Coventry