Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS '22
The tour is opening at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023.
Blackeyed Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22.
Opening at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023, it continues a wide-ranging UK tour, running until Thursday 25th May 2023 at the Albany Theatre, Coventry.
Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 will star Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.
Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.
John Godber, writer said: "This refashioned version of Teechers Leavers '22 tries to take into account the embattled nature of state education during and post Covid 19. It still retains its comic elements, but I think the play is stronger, if darker, as it describes a school system which pushes arts subjects to the fringes. I had thought that social divisions might have grown closer in the thirty odd years since I first wrote the play: unfortunately, from what I hear and see, the divisions are wider and the marginalisation of drama in the curriculum in state education is still advancing strongly. I'm very excited that Blackeyed Theatre Company will have the opportunity to present this highly physical depiction of state education in their new production."
Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.
It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!
Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?
Adrian McDougall, director said "This will be our fourth national tour of Teechers, which tells you all you need to know about our love for the play. I come from a family of teachers and had precious little opportunity to do drama at school, so the play has always resonated with me. It's scathing in its attack on a flawed, two-tier education system but at the same time inspiring in its celebration of the power of imagination and creativity. And what John's done with this updated version of the script is just brilliant. It's weightier without losing its comic irreverence. Together with our brilliant cast and artistic team, we'll try our best to do it justice!"
Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.
Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.
Tour Dates
25th - 27th January
Wilde Theatre, Bracknell
30th January - 1st February
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
2nd - 4th February
Theatre Royal, Winchester
7th - 9th February
Corn Exchange, Newbury
10th February
Swan Theatre, Worcester
11th February
Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea
14th - 15th February
Arts Centre, Aberystwyth
16th - 18th February
Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton
21st - 22nd February
Norwich Playhouse, Norwich
23rd - 24th February
Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
27th - 28th February
EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge
1st March
Beck Theatre, Hayes
3rd March
The Castle, Wellingborough
4th March
Barnsley Civic
7th - 8th March
Lighthouse, Poole
9th - 10th March
Barnfield Theatre, Exeter
13th March
Grove Theatre, Dunstable
14th March
Harlow Playhouse, Harlow
15th - 16th March
Key Theatre, Peterborough
17th - 18th March
New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
21st - 22nd March
Garrick Theatre, Lichfield
23rd - 24th March
The Atkinson, Southport
28th March
Queen's Hall, Hexham
29th - 30th March
Hippodrome, Darlington
31st - 1st April
Waterside Arts, Sale
18th - 19th April
Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone
20th - 22nd April
Lyceum, Crewe
25th - 26th April
Haymarket, Basingstoke
27th - 29th April
Greenwich Theatre, London
2nd - 6th May
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
9th May
The Hawth, Crawley
15th May
Palace Theatre, Mansfield
17th May
Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford
18th - 19th May
Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames
22nd - 24th May
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
25th May
Albany Theatre, Coventry
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in