Cast Announced For The World Premiere of New Musical TASTING NOTES

West End Mischief Theatre stars Niall Ransome and Nancy Zamit are among the cast revealed today for the world premiere of 'Tasting Notes', a new musical by Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall at Southwark Playhouse.

During a seemingly normal 24 hours, 'Tasting Notes' dips into the life of a wine bar; the people who serve, the people who drink and the people we meet on our way to wherever we're going...

'Tasting Notes' runs Wednesday 27 July - Saturday 27 August.

Press night is Friday 29th July press night at 8pm.

Cast: Stephen Hoo was Ken Stewart-Lau in the BBC Radio4 drama 'Whoopsie' and is currently developing 'Peter Pang', a very British Chinese comedy drama as part of BBC Writers Room.

Sam Kipling recently played Josephine in the all-male 'HMS Pinafore' at Wilton's Music Hall.

Wendy Morgan was Mum in 'Tracing Grace' at Theatre 503 and Connie in 'Made in Dagengham' at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch.



Niall Ransome recently starred as Watson in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' on tour. For Mischief Theatre he starred in 'The Comedy About a Bank Robbery' and 'The Play That Goes Wrong' in the West End, and 'Mischief Movie Night In' at Riverside Studios.

Charlie Ryall, the co-writer of 'Tasting Notes', can be seen as Eurydice in 'Talking Gods II: Orpheus' from Arrows & Traps, streaming online and was Rose in 'The Biograph Girl' at Finborough Theatre.

Nancy Zamit starred in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' in the West End and on Broadway, 'Magic Goes Wrong', 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong' and 'Groan Ups'. On TV she was a regular on the BBC1 Mischief comedies 'The Goes Wrong Show', 'Nativity Goes Wrong' and 'Christmas Carol Goes Wrong'.

Creative team:

Music & Lyrics Richard Baker

Book & Lyrics Charlie Ryall

Director Shelley Williams

Musical Director Richard Baker

Set Design Justin Williams

Lighting Design Alex Musgrave

Production Manager Laurel Marks

Artwork DeskTidy

Produced by Caroheda Productions Ltd