Cast Announced For TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe is delighted to announce the cast of Titus Andronicus, directed by Jude Christian (Dark Night of the Soul, Nanjing, Shakespeare's Globe). Performed for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker the deadly revenge tragedy stars Katy Stephens as Titus (Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, Shakespeare's Globe, 2022), Kibong Tanji as Aaron, and Lucy McCormick (Wuthering Heights, National Theatre) as Saturninus. Music is composed by Jasmin Kent Rodgman, with original songs written by award-winning 'modern day music hall stars' (Guardian) Bourgeois & Maurice.

The cast of Titus Andronicus comprises Daneka Etchells as Mutius / Lucius, Kirsten Foster as Tamora, Beau Holland as Bassianus / Quintus / Martius / A Fly / Nurse / Midwife / Clown / Aemilius, Mei Mei Macleod as Chiron, Lucy McCormick as Saturninus, Georgia-Mae Myers as Alarbus / Lavinia, Sophie Russell as Marcus, Mia Selway as Demetrius, Katy Stephens as Titus, and Kibong Tanji as Aaron.

Director Jude Christian says: "I'm so excited to be directing this ultra-violent play in the very intimate candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Audiences will enter a feast for the senses - with sight, smell, and sound all working together to create a sort of survival game torture chamber holding the action of the play. From the gladiatorial arena to Squid Game, we have always loved violence as entertainment, and this production won't be holding back! The characters are some of Shakespeare's most epically human - passionate, irrational, and darkly funny. So, we hope audiences come for the cartoon-level violence and stay for the humanity and great dialogue."

Cast Biographies

Daneka Etchells will play Mutius / Lucius. Daneka trained at ALRA. Theatre includes Much Ado About Nothing (Sheffield Crucible/Ramps on the Moon UK Tour), The Welkin and All of Us (National Theatre), Alice in Wonderland (HOME), Northern Girls: Lemon Top (Pilot Theatre), I Asked Your Dad If He Could Do That (Northern Broadsides), Moth to the Flame (Theatre by the Lake), Acting Leader (Northern Stage), Isolation (The Customs House), Come To Where I Am (Paines Plough), BURNOUT (Live Theatre), Comedy of Errors (Petersfield Shakespeare Festival). Film includes Supernova (BBC Films/Quiddity/The Bureau).

Kirsten Foster will play Tamora. Kirsten trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Recent theatre credits include Eureka Day (Old Vic Theatre), Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre West End), Much Ado About Nothing (New English Shakespeare Company), Around the World in 80 Days (Kenny Wax Family Entertainment), Othello Macbeth (Lyric Hammersmith/HOME Manchester), Romeo and Juliet, and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Aquila Theatre US Tour). Recent screen credits include Rain Dogs (BBC/HBO), Nightingale (ITV), Grantchester (ITV), Doctors (BBC), Vera (ITV), The Sandman (Netflix), A Discovery of Witches (Sky), Jekyll and Hyde (ITV) and Critical (Sky One).

Beau Holland will play Bassianus / Quintus / Martius / A Fly / Nurse / Midwife / Clown / Aemilius. Beau trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes Twelfth Night, Comedy of Errors and Pericles. Other theatre includes A Christmas Carol (Bristol Old Vic); Welcome to Thebes (Tobacco Factory Theatres); The Taming of the Shrew (Circomedia); How to Disappear Completely and Never Be Found (The Station); Country Music (Decadent Theatre) and The Dead School (Town Hall Theatre).

Mei Mei Macleod will play Chiron. Mei Mei is a recent graduate of Drama Centre London. Theatre credits include How to Save a Rock (Pigfoot Theatre/ English Touring Theatre) and Disc Jockey (Velvet Smoke Productions/ Bread and Roses Theatre). Screen credits include Grantchester (ITV).

Lucy McCormick will play Saturninus. Lucy's acclaimed solo shows Triple Threat, Post Popular and LIfe: LIVE! have toured internationally to the Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre, Public Theater New York, Sydney Festival, and extensively across Europe. As an actor, Lucy has recently played Cathy in Wuthering Heights at The National Theatre and on tour including St Ann's Warehouse in New York. Other theatre credits include Collective Rage (Southwark Playhouse), Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre), Effigies Of Wickedness (English National Opera & Gate Theatre), Roller Diner (Soho Theatre), Cinderella (Oxford Playhouse), First Love Is The Revolution (Soho Theatre), Dusa, Fish, Stas & Vi (Wirksworth Festival), As You like It (Wirksworth Festival) and Splat! (Barbican Centre). Screen credits include Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, This Time With Alan Partridge and Peacock.

Georgia-Mae Myers will play Alarbus / Lavinia. Georgia-Mae trained at Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. Theatre credits include Wars of the Roses, Henry VI: Rebellion (RSC), There May Be A Castle (Little Angel Theatre), Madrigal, Baltimore, The Witch of Edmonton, The Government Inspector, A Streetcar Named Desire, Hedda Gabler (RCSSD).

Sophie Russell will play Marcus. Sophie trained at Middlesex University and ENSATT Paris. Previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes A Midsummer Nights' Dream, Twelfth Night, Henry Vl, Richard lll and Emilia. Other theatre credits include The Prudes, The Wolf From The Door, Collaborations (Royal Court); A Christmas Carol, Mrs Hudson's Christmas Corker, Every Last Trick (Spymonkey); You Can't Take It With you (Told By An Idiot/Manchester Royal Exchange), Spyski! (Lyric Hammersmith), The Good Soul of Szechuan (Young Vic) Get Happy, Stories from An Invisible Town (Barbican); As You Like It, The Comedy Of Errors, King Lear, The Drunks, American Trade and Oxygen for the RSC.

Mia Selway will play Demetrius. Mia trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Theatre credits include Rotterdam, Broadway Bound, Suddenly Last Summer, Leaves, The Tempest, Trojan Women (RADA). Screen credits include Dark Money (BBC), Doctors (BBC).

Katy Stephens will play Titus. Katy has recently appeared in The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare's Globe. She has also appeared in leading roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom she is an Associate Artist. Theatre credits include Much Ado About Nothing, The Oresteia, Thomas Tallis, Julius Caesar, Dr. Scroggy's War and The Complete Walk (Shakespeare's Globe); Coriolanus (Sheffield Crucible); Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre); The Histories Cycle, As You Like It, Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, Titus Andronicus, Candide, The Grain Store, Taming of the Shrew (Royal Shakespeare Company - Katie won the What's on Stage Award for Best Actress in 2009 in The Histories Cycle, the production also won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance); A Woman of No Importance (Classic Spring); Memory of Water (Nottingham Playhouse); Macbeth, View from the Bridge (Tobacco Factory); Othello (English Touring Theatre); Intelligent Homosexual's Guide (Hampstead); Forests (Calixto Beitio); Hamlet (Flute Theatre / Ett / Trafalgar Studios); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bath Theatre Royal); Tamburlaine (Bristol Old Vic); Caucasian Chalk Circle, Macbeth, Ion, Three Sisters, The Seagull, Blood Wedding, Road, The Europeans (Colchester); The King's Speech (Chichester / Birmingham Rep); The Father, Twelfth Night, Our Day Out, Silas Marner (Belgrade Theatre). Television credits include Casualty (BBC); The Bill, London's Burning, Ellington (ITV). Film credits include The Last Twitch (Shooting Lodge Productions); Relative Values (Overseas FilmGroup); Prick Thy Neighbour (French Fancy Productions). Katy also runs Bold As Bard with Ego Performance Company in Coventry, a Shakespeare Theatre Company for adults with learning disabilities.

Kibong Tanji will play Aaron. Kibong trained at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Previous theatre work includes The Famous Five (Chichester and Theatre Clwyd); The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs(Soho Theatre); All My Sons (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); The Sun, the Moon and the Stars (Stratford East); Tina the Musical (Aldwych Theatre); Understudy of Arinzé Kene in Misty (Trafalgar Studios). Kibong plays Lafeyette in Neil Marshall's The Lair, out now on demand and in Cinemas.

Titus Andronicus was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Creative Team

Indiana Lown-Collins - Assistant Director

Rose Elnile - Co-Designer

Grace Venning - Co-Designer

Jasmin Kent Rodgman - Composer

Sian Harris - Costume Supervisor

Jude Christian - Director

Glynn MacDonald - Globe Associate - Movement

Tess Dignan - Head of Voice

Ali Hunter - Lighting Designer

Katie Heath - Seasonal Voice Coach