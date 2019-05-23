Cast Announced For SUMMER ROLLS at Park Theatre

The casting for the first British-Vietnamese play to be staged in the UK has been announced. Summer Rolls, by acclaimed writer and actor Tuyen Do, will star Anna Nguyen, Linh-Dan Pham, Kwong Loke, Michael Phong Le, David Lee Jones, Keon Martial-Phillip and Christopher Nguyen. The production is directed by Kristine Landon-Smith.



Tuyet Huynh for VanThanh Productions says: 'It's not often that we, as British East Asian, get to see ourselves represented on stage so we are excited to be championing these exceptional British East Asian actors to a new audience at Park Theatre.'



Summer Rolls tells the story of Mai, an impulsive, intelligent, independent woman who is growing up fast. As well as realising from a young age that her family is nursing deep wounds and secrets, she also has to navigate her dual identity as a second generation immigrant.



Having escaped war-torn Vietnam, her family's individual journeys and memories have left scars that Mai was too young to understand. Embracing their silence, Mai's camera becomes a conduit through which her journey of discovery begins.



Summer Rolls is a sweeping family saga that examines the Nguyen family's life in Britain. The work explores the themes of identity, the relationship between first and second-generation immigrant families and the differences of perspective and outlook that separate parents and offspring.



Nearly fifty years since Britain welcomed the arrival of Vietnamese refugees, Summer Rolls tells an unknown story and marks a seminal moment as the first British Vietnamese play to be staged in the United Kingdom.

Box office: 020 7870 6876

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk





