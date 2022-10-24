Cast Announced For GLORY RIDE at the Other Palace

New, original musical based on an amazing, true story from the Second World War, Glory Ride will have its world premiere in the main theatre at The Other Palace as a staged concert for three performances this November.

The cast will be led by James Darch (Mamma Mia) as Gino Bartali, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful - Carole King Musical) as Adriana, Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dalla Costa, Neil McDermott (Shrek The Musical) as Major Mario Carita and Matt Blaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Nico.

They will be joined by Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Graziani, Adrianna Bertola (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Giulio, Pippa Winslow (Strangers On A Train) as Rosetta, Mark Turnbull (Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Torello, Marcus Harman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Felix, Tom Mussell (Footloose) as Fantali, Alex James Ellison (Fiver) as Cosmo, Yuki Sutton (Ride) as Lorenzo, with Olivia Brookes (Pretty Woman) and Leeroy Boone (Phantom Of The Opera) completing the ensemble.

How did a Cyclist, an Accountant, and the Cardinal of Tuscany join forces to pull off one of the most remarkable rescue operations of the War? Glory Ride reveals the untold tale of an Italian Tour de France winner who uses his fame and his bicycle to save hundreds of children from Mussolini's Fascists. The show takes place in Tuscany and features soaring, memorable songs, along with a witty book and comic relief.

Backed by members of the original producers of Jersey Boys, Glory Ride features some of the West End's biggest stars and has developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent.

Paul Taylor Mills has said, "I'm thrilled that The Other Palace will host the British premier for the new musical Glory Ride on the main stage this November. My aim has always been to showcase new material, and to have our first staged concert of a new musical on our main stage is exciting. The Other Palace is a place for developing and discovering theatre, and the story of Gino Bartali is an important and courageous one - I'm honoured The Other Palace will get to be a part of its continued development."

Combining heist, history, humour, and humanity, Glory Ride transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany for a journey more timely today than ever before.

Featuring music, lyrics and a book by the daughter and father team Victoria and Todd Buchholz and direction by Shaun Kerrison, Glory Ride will play at The Other Palace from 14 November 2022 for three performances.