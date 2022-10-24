Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For GLORY RIDE at the Other Palace

The cast will be led by James Darch as Gino Bartali, Daisy Wood-Davis as Adriana, Ricardo Afonso as Dalla Costa, and more!

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  
Cast Announced For GLORY RIDE at the Other Palace

New, original musical based on an amazing, true story from the Second World War, Glory Ride will have its world premiere in the main theatre at The Other Palace as a staged concert for three performances this November.

The cast will be led by James Darch (Mamma Mia) as Gino Bartali, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful - Carole King Musical) as Adriana, Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dalla Costa, Neil McDermott (Shrek The Musical) as Major Mario Carita and Matt Blaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Nico.

They will be joined by Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Graziani, Adrianna Bertola (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Giulio, Pippa Winslow (Strangers On A Train) as Rosetta, Mark Turnbull (Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Torello, Marcus Harman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Felix, Tom Mussell (Footloose) as Fantali, Alex James Ellison (Fiver) as Cosmo, Yuki Sutton (Ride) as Lorenzo, with Olivia Brookes (Pretty Woman) and Leeroy Boone (Phantom Of The Opera) completing the ensemble.

How did a Cyclist, an Accountant, and the Cardinal of Tuscany join forces to pull off one of the most remarkable rescue operations of the War? Glory Ride reveals the untold tale of an Italian Tour de France winner who uses his fame and his bicycle to save hundreds of children from Mussolini's Fascists. The show takes place in Tuscany and features soaring, memorable songs, along with a witty book and comic relief.

Backed by members of the original producers of Jersey Boys, Glory Ride features some of the West End's biggest stars and has developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent.

Paul Taylor Mills has said, "I'm thrilled that The Other Palace will host the British premier for the new musical Glory Ride on the main stage this November. My aim has always been to showcase new material, and to have our first staged concert of a new musical on our main stage is exciting. The Other Palace is a place for developing and discovering theatre, and the story of Gino Bartali is an important and courageous one - I'm honoured The Other Palace will get to be a part of its continued development."

Combining heist, history, humour, and humanity, Glory Ride transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany for a journey more timely today than ever before.

Featuring music, lyrics and a book by the daughter and father team Victoria and Todd Buchholz and direction by Shaun Kerrison, Glory Ride will play at The Other Palace from 14 November 2022 for three performances.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Winners Announced for UK Theatre Awards 2022Winners Announced for UK Theatre Awards 2022
October 23, 2022

The 2022 UK Theatre Awards winners have been revealed in a lunchtime ceremony at London's Guildhall. The biggest winner of the day was Leeds Playhouse, who won three awards including UK's Most Welcoming Theatre, Best Design for Laura Hopkins & Simon Wainwright for Dracula: The Untold Story and Best Performance in a Musical for Divina de Campo for Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Robert Gould to Present PERFECT IMPERFECTION Concert at Union Theatre in NovemberRobert Gould to Present PERFECT IMPERFECTION Concert at Union Theatre in November
October 22, 2022

After a series of four sold out concerts at the Union Theatre between 2016 and 2018,  Robert Gould will return to present another evening of songs with his lyrics,  “Perfect Imperfection”, on Sunday November 6 at 7.30pm.
VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Ivano Turco Singing 'Let's Dance' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICALVIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Ivano Turco Singing 'Let's Dance' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICAL
October 21, 2022

Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its premiere on ITV in 2002 and ahead of a planned stage musical production, Big Broad Productions are next month releasing an 18-track studio cast recording of Footballers’ Wives The Musical. Listen to Ivano Turco singing a taster of ‘Let’s Dance’ here!
Photos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield HallsPhotos: See Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in Character for PETER PAN Panto at Fairfield Halls
October 21, 2022

UK Productions and BH Live are presenting a  super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. Get a first look at the cast in character here!
Riverside Studios Announces Full Details Of Autumn SeasonRiverside Studios Announces Full Details Of Autumn Season
October 21, 2022

​​​​​​​Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at Riverside Studios have announced full details of the 2022 autumn season at the iconic Hammersmith arts centre.