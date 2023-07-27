Caroline Quentin and Daughter Rose Quentin Will Lead INFAMOUS at Jermyn Street Theatre

This autumn gets off to a flying start at Jermyn Street Theatre with the world premiere of Apri De Angelis’s Infamous, starring the mother and daughter team of Caroline Quentin and Rose Quentin.

Emma Hamilton is the name on everyone’s lips. Her Attitudes are the latest dance craze sweeping Europe, inspiring a generation of artists from Romney to Goethe. But Emma doesn’t want to be somebody’s muse – she wants to be the somebody. With rumours of Nelson’s imminent arrival swirling around Naples, Emma knows exactly which pose to strike to catch his attention and leave her mark on history. Or so she thinks…

The extraordinary life of Emma Hamilton bursts out of the history books and onto the stage as April De Angelis reunites with director Michael Oakley to set the record straight on one of the most famous figures in Georgian society.

The British Comedy Award winner and Olivier Award nominated Caroline Quentin stars as the mature Emma with Rose as the young Emma. Full cast to be announced.

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Stella Powell Jones says –

Emma Hamilton was a woman who refused to be told she couldn’t. She made a life for herself that put her at the centre of the political and artistic foment of 18th century Europe. April de Angelis’s exquisite play dissolves the distance between now and Emma. We’re so delighted that this world premiere brings back Michael Oakley to Jermyn Street Theatre to direct the extraordinary Caroline Quentin and Rose Quentin. I cannot imagine a more thrilling way to start a season.”

Caroline Quentin’s many television roles have ranged from Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Strictly Come Dancing. She recently starred onstage in the National Theatre’s Jack Absolute Flies Again for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Rose Quentin recently created the role of Katrina Van Tassel in the stage version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. She has most recently appeared on tour in Mrs Warren’s Profession.

The acclaimed playwright April De Angelis’s plays include Jumpy (Royal Court West End, Sydney), Playhouse Creatures ( Old Vic, Chichester), The Village ( Stratford East), Flight – libretto (Glyndebourne, International), A Laughing Matter (National Theatre), and My Brilliant Friend – an adaptation of the Ferrante novels (Olivier Theatre).

Michael Oakley’s directing credits include: Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s The Invisible (Bush Theatre); The Life and Times Of Fanny Hill by April De Angelis and also starring Caroline Quentin (Bristol Old Vic Theatre); As You Like It (OSC & Wilderness Festival); Variation on a Theme (Finborough Theatre). In 2012, Michael was Co-Artistic Director of Theatre on the Fly - a pop-up venue, designed by Turner Award winning Architects Assemble, at Chichester Festival Theatre - where he directed a production of April De Angelis’s Playhouse Creatures.