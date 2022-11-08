Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRYBABIES: BAGBEARD Comes to the Soho Theatre in January 2023

Performances run 16 - 21 Jan 2023.

Nov. 08, 2022  
CRYBABIES: BAGBEARD Comes to the Soho Theatre in January 2023

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019), Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard to The Soho Theatre.

Join James (still tall), Ed (less handsome) and Michael (??) on a sci-fi infected narrative sketch adventure about finding home, forbidden love, monsters, mystery and massive regret.

Set on a strange forgotten island off the English coast, erstwhile science teacher Chris Mystery (not Christmas Tree) discovers an alien creature from a faraway universe...Bagbeard. Desperate to share his discovery and achieve the acclaim he's always desired, Mystery must conceal this alien creature from the baying townspeople and Terminator-esque government agent, Victor Valentine.

Bagbeard is E.T meets The Wicker Man meets Harry meets Sally in this boundlessly absurd and heart-warming story about finding your place in the universe. Expect spooky woods, pagan festivals, musical numbers, alien planets, secret labs, villainous plots, and love in the strangest of places.

After snagging a Best Newcomer nomination for Danger Brigade in 2019, nothing could stop them (shy of a global pandemic and an unexploded World War 2 bomb on Dean Street which got in the way of their Soho Theatre run). Since their live plans were put on hold, the trio have between them, acted alongside Tim Key and Dianne Morgan in Afterlife, gained over 3 million likes on TikTok and joined the main cast of Joe Cornish's upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co.s. Now they're back on stage with their trademark absurdity, ready to give Soho audiences an hour of wonderful, oddly heartfelt nonsense.




Photos: First Look at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella musical at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre. Check them out here!
Wise Children Announce The Return Of Their Company Mentorship Scheme Photo
Wise Children Announce The Return Of Their Company Mentorship Scheme
Wise Children has announced the return of the Wise Children Mentorship Scheme, following the success of the pilot in 2022, where the company mentored director and theatre-maker Meghan Doyle.
Trinity Theatre Announces 2023 Tour Of Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS Photo
Trinity Theatre Announces 2023 Tour Of Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS
2023 will see Trinity Theatre mount a touring production of Arthur Miller's classic play All My Sons.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month
The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.

