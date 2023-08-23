CLUE Comes to the Bridewell Theatre this Autumn

Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. Sedos will present this timeless classic at the Bridewell Theatre from 26-30 September 2023.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests – all with dastardly secrets of their own – assemble for an unusual dinner party, where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (the butler), the cast – including Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard – race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Director Emma J Leaver says: “The Clue film is an iconic comedy, which many have a nostalgic fondness for, and we all need a laugh at the moment. It has sight gags, slapstick, word-play and a ridiculous murder mystery plot.

“I also wanted to explore how to bring the chaotic joy of the board-game player to life. Playing board games is creative, with unexpected outcomes, but also has to stick to certain rules about collaborative play to be satisfying. To that end, our ensemble not only undertake essential character roles that move the plot along, but are also the players of the game of Clue (or Cluedo). Merging that concept into a film-like world is a lot of fun.

“The main story of Clue is set in the 1950s at the height of McCarthyism and ‘the Red Scare’ – to be ‘un-American’ was a terrible accusation. If the last few years are anything to go by, those who are most publicly concerned with morality and the private lives of others might be hiding something themselves. Clue holds a mirror up to that kind of hypocrisy – and cranks it up to a farcical level with some 'we love to hate them' villains. It is this ridiculousness that makes it so much fun, and a timeless classic.”



Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!