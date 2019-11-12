CHANEL And The National Theatre Announce New Partnership

The National Theatre have today announced the NT Women of Tomorrow Directors Award, as part of a new partnership with the CHANEL Fund for Women ina??thea??Arts and Culture. The new Award will support a female director to bring their work to a wider audience; by providing them with an opportunity to stage their own production in aa??partnera??theatre. This year the partner theatre will be The Yard Theatre.

The chosen director will also work in the New Work department for 6 months as the Resident Director, facilitating other projects and gaining insight into the work of some of the UK's leading theatre writers and directors.a??The aim ofa??the residency would be to introduce them to the workings of the industry and deepen their understanding of the development process.

Earlier this year The National Theatre shortlisted suitable venues championing new work, that could creatively support a director and produce a show with ambition and risk. The Yard Theatre was selected from that shortlist as the partner theatre for this year's inaugural Award, recognising its commitment to artist development and producing bold new work.

The chosen director will rehearse and present their production at The Yard Theatre in autumn 2020 for a three-week run and during the residency at The National Theatre, they will have a five-day workshop at the Studio to develop their initial ideas and will be provided with support on casting and dramaturgy.

Applications for the Award have opened today.

Emily McLaughlin, Head of New Work for The National Theatre, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with the CHANEL Fund for Women in the Arts and Culture to create this opportunity for a director to make their own production and to work with us for six months - during what promises to be a very exciting period. We are dedicated to continuing to increase the proportion of shows in the NT repertoire written and directed by women. This award will champion one of the next big directing talents in the industry, and we're excited to see who that might be."

Jay Miller, Artistic Director of The Yard Theatre, said: "The Yard is delighted to partner with The National Theatre for the inaugural NT Women of Tomorrow Directors Award, as part of their new partnership with the CHANEL Fund for Women in the Arts and Culture. Since The Yard's beginnings in 2011, we have provided a home for the most exciting directors in the UK, creating shows that have reached new audiences across London and beyond. We can't wait to work with the NT to meet someone amazing who wants to bring their ideas to The Yard's stage for the first time."

In addition to the Award, the new partnership with the CHANEL Fund for Women in the Arts and Culture will also support The National Theatre to continue its work in fostering a generation of female artists and increasing female representation in the sector. In line with this aim, the partnership will also encompass the New Work department's work in providing dramaturgical and creative support to female playwrights and directors under commission, and support female-led workshops, which create a space for female playwrights to rework a first draft in collaboration witha??actors and creative teams.

For further information, applicants can read about the Award and apply here (http://jobs.nationaltheatre.org.uk/ ). The Award is open to all female-identifying directors who have the right to work in the UK. Applications must be submitted before 9 am on Tuesday 26 November 2019.





