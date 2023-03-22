CABARET, WICKED, and More Join MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS; Plus Hosts Announced!

Magic Radio's Magic at the Musicals has added a further six theatre shows to its 2023 line-up. The six shows, Ain't Too Proud, Cabaret, Disney's Frozen, Disney's The Lion King, Grease The Musical and Wicked were revealed by Magic Radio Breakfast presenters Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott this morning live on air.

Back for another year at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14th May, the glittering show will also see the return of theatre icon and Magic at the Musicals radio presenter Ruthie Henshall and comedian and TV presenter Jason Manford as hosts for the evening.

The event showcases the best and most iconic shows the West End and beyond has to offer and this year is no exception. Heading to the stage for their Magic at the Musicals debut will be the exhilarating new musical following the remarkable journey of The Temptations, Ain't Too Proud as well as the record-breaking seven times Olivier Award winning show Cabaret. Disney's spectacular Frozen will be melting hearts of all ages whilst Disney's iconic The Lion King makes a welcome return after last year's phenomenal performance. Get ready to be hopelessly devoted as everyone's favourite summer romance Grease The Musical performs on the night whilst West End and Broadway musical phenomenon Wicked provide a spellbinding performance.

Presenter Jason Manford commented "I am thrilled to be back presenting Magic at the Musicals this year alongside Ruthie Henshall. The night is a real showcase of the talent we have in our musical theatre and this year it will be exciting to see some brand-new musicals at the Royal Albert Hall as well as welcoming back some favourites. It is a night not to be missed."

Whilst co-host Ruthie Henshall said "Magic at the Musicals is one of my favourite nights of the year. The talent in one hall is unreal. I just stand in the wings watching with joy as each show does their thing. It always brings the house down."

The six new shows join the five musicals previously announced in February, We Will Rock You, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Guys & Dolls, Crazy For You and Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical.

Tickets for this captivating musical event are on sale now starting from £36.13 including booking fees, from the Magic Radio website.



For more announcements on the show and to hear all the news first, listen to Magic Radio in London and across the UK on Digital Radio, Smart Speaker, via the Magic App or at magic.co.uk. If you are a musical fan you can listen to our digital radio station, Magic at the Musicals.