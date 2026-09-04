Bryony Jarvis-Taylor to Join The Old Vic as Head of Casting

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The Old Vic has announced that Bryony Jarvis-Taylor will be joining The Old Vic as Head of Casting. Bryony joins from The National Theatre where she is currently Head of Casting. Her recent work there includes The Jungle Book, Summerfolk, Ballet Shoes and Here We Are. She won Best Casting at CDG Awards in 2024 for Dear England, which was directed by incoming Old Vic Artistic Director Rupert Goold.

On her appointment, Bryony said: 'I'm delighted to be joining The Old Vic, a theatre I've long admired, and to be working with Rupert again at such an exciting time as he begins as Artistic Director. I can't wait to get started later this year in the run up to his inaugural season.'

Rupert Goold said: 'After working together on Dear England, I'm thrilled that Bryony is joining me at The Old Vic to lead on casting. I know she brings such creativity, ambition and care to what she does. It is a key moment as we build up to launching my first season as Artistic Director and I'm very excited that Bryony joins Rebecca [Frecknall, Associate Director] and I as we prepare for those first productions.'

Bryony will begin in post from November 2026.

Bryony Jarvis-Taylor is currently Head of Casting at The National Theatre. Recent work at The National Theatre includes: Samira, The Jungle Book, Summerfolk, Bacchae, The Estate, Here We Are (Nominated for 2025 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Casting), Ballet Shoes, Coriolanus, London Tide, Dear Octopus, The Witches (Nominated for Best Musical Casting and Best Children's Casting CDG Awards 2024 and Best Casting 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards), Dear England (Winner Best Casting in Theatre CDG Awards 2024 and Nominated for Best Casting WhatsOnStage Awards 2024), Romeo and Julie, Much Ado About Nothing, Trouble in Mind, Hex and After Life. Other recent credits include: Antigone Exits (Chichester Festival Theatre), Teeth n Smiles (Duke of York's Theatre),The Pillowman (Gate Theatre), Reykjavik (Hampstead Theatre), A Doll's House (Sheffield Crucible), The Enormous Crocodile (RDSC, Leeds Playhouse, Regents Park Open Air Theatre) and The Importance of Being Earnest (ETT). On film: Romeo & Juliet (NT/Sky).

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