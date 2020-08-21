Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bruno Tonioli to be a Part of STRICTLY COME DANCING Upcoming Series, Despite Being in Los Angeles

Article Pixel

Tonioli is currently in Los Angeles due to the health crisis.

Aug. 21, 2020  
Bruno Tonioli to be a Part of STRICTLY COME DANCING Upcoming Series, Despite Being in Los Angeles

Vivacious, flamboyant and rambunctious, Bruno Tonioli's infectious energy has delighted Strictly audiences for seventeen series. Whilst circumstances have meant that Bruno is currently
in Los Angeles, he's determined to be part of the Strictly series this year.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond. Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show full time towards the end of the series.

Sarah James said: "I'm overjoyed that we've found a way for Bruno to be part of this year's Strictly. His passion and enthusiasm are such a big part of the show, I'm thrilled we can continue to deliver that to audiences this year."

Bruno said: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • 9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Carmel Symphony Orchestra's Artistic Director Janna Hymes on the Importance of Diversity and How Music Brings People Together