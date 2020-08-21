Bruno Tonioli to be a Part of STRICTLY COME DANCING Upcoming Series, Despite Being in Los Angeles

Tonioli is currently in Los Angeles due to the health crisis.

Vivacious, flamboyant and rambunctious, Bruno Tonioli's infectious energy has delighted Strictly audiences for seventeen series. Whilst circumstances have meant that Bruno is currently

in Los Angeles, he's determined to be part of the Strictly series this year.

Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond. Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show full time towards the end of the series.

Sarah James said: "I'm overjoyed that we've found a way for Bruno to be part of this year's Strictly. His passion and enthusiasm are such a big part of the show, I'm thrilled we can continue to deliver that to audiences this year."

Bruno said: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!

