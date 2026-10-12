Broward College Unveils October Visual and Performing Arts Events
The South Gallery and Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery will feature works ranging from surreal abstractions to faculty paintings and photography.
Broward College has announced its October 2026 Visual and Performing Arts programming, featuring concerts by the Broward Symphony Orchestra and Broward College Jazz Combos, along with exhibitions highlighting the work of local artists and college faculty.
The month's events include the following:
Carlos Solorzano: Here They Come
Through November 12 | South Gallery
The South Gallery presents Here They Come, a solo exhibition by Venezuelan-born artist Carlos Solorzano featuring works on paper and canvas. Drawing inspiration from the occult, science fiction, comics, and personal experiences, the exhibition explores the relationship between the seen and unseen through surreal abstractions.
Solorzano studied at the Pittsburgh Art Institute and the Instituto de Diseño de Caracas. He currently serves as a resident artist at The Studio 18 Complex in Pembroke Pines.
Admission is free.
Gesamtkunstwerk: Annual Faculty Exhibition
Through November 7 | Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery
Broward College's annual Visual Art Faculty Exhibition, Gesamtkunstwerk, features recent works by faculty members across a range of disciplines, including painting, photography, ceramics, assemblage, drawing, sculpture, and textiles.
The exhibition takes its name from a 19th-century German Romantic term roughly translating to "all-embracing artform."
Participating artists include Nathalie Alfonso, Maria Fernanda Barriga, Eduardo Burgos, Gabino A. Castelán, Angelica Clyman, Teresa Diehl, Shady Eshghi, Joshua A. Hayes, Jan Johnson, Yasmin Khalaf, Kohl King, James Lansing, Rebeca Lopera Esteban, Gardner Cole Miller, Claudia Newman, Lisa Rockford, Nicholas Starr, and Niko Yulis.
The Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery is located on Broward College's A. Hugh Adams Central Campus in Davie. Admission is free.
Masterworks I: Scheherazade
October 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Bailey Hall
The Broward Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks I: Scheherazade, a concert featuring two compositions by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
The program includes Scheherazade, a symphonic suite inspired by the tales of One Thousand and One Nights, and Capriccio Espagnol, an orchestral work incorporating Spanish folk melodies and dance rhythms.
Admission is free.
Bailey Hall Jazz Club
October 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Bailey Hall
The Broward College Jazz Combos will perform at Bailey Hall Jazz Club for a Halloween-themed evening of live jazz.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, with a prize awarded for the evening's best-dressed guest.
Tickets are $15.
For additional information about Broward College's Visual and Performing Arts programming, visit broward.edu/vpa.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...