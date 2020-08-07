BroadwayHD Announces Lineup of Shows Available in the UK and Australia - LES MISERABLES, PHANTOM, CATS, and More!

Other shows available include Miss Saigon Love Never Dies, Billy Elliot, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

BroadwayHD has announced a new lineup of shows that will be available to stream in the UK and Australia.

The new shows are as follows:

Les Miserables

Phantom of the Opera

Cats

Miss Saigon

Love Never Dies

Billy Elliot

Jesus Christ Superstar

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

All of the productions are now available to stream. Check them all out on BroadwayHD.com!

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

