Brixton House Reveals Spring-Summer 2024 Season

Brixton House has announced their programme for January to July 2024, on sale to members today and the public from Monday 13th November.

The season presents a mixture of brand new partnerships with organisations such as LIFT, Clean Break, Fuel, Northern Stage, National Theatre of Wales, and with exciting transfers from Edinburgh with Jade Anouka’s Heart and a live opera electronica gig set in Brixton from Pecho Mama.

As part of a national tour, National theatre of Wales opens the new season with an immersive new promenade piece, celebrating life in death, developed from a community led theatre project exploring grief directed by film maker Gavin Porter.

Followed by brand new Fifth Word and Nottingham Playhouse co-production, in association with Brixton House Liberation Squares inspired by everything from graphic novels to real-world youth activists and organisers, asking what it means for young Muslim women to become the heroes of their own stories. This funny, playful and deeply humane play is written by award winning writer Sonali Bhattacharyya and puts young female agency centre stage.

Brixton House is proud to be working in association with a yet to be announced new co-production, co-commissioned by LIFT (London International Festival Theatre) and Clean Break, the UK's leading women's theatre company. This radical new collaboration will see Brazilian and UK based women artists coming together to co-create a daring, joyful and unforgettable new work about justice. Full details will be revealed in March 2024, as LIFT announce their festival programme.

Continuing work that speaks to the local Windrush generation Brixton House welcomes back Daniel Ward’s one man show Everything I Own, plus continuing to develop artists with two housemates returns shows Before I go and Is Dat u Yh? Building on its productions for family audiences, Brixton House will host Fuel, Northerns stage and National Theatre of Scotlands Protest plus a host of evening events continuing the partnerships with Fane and Dark Matter and a brand new comedy evening with Thanyia Moore and friends, details coming soon.

Head of Programming and Producing Ruth Hawkins says “This season sees us announce a full six months’ worth of work, again building on partnerships and ensuring that our work is reflective of and for the community we are in. We have been working hard over the last 18 months to build our audiences, learning from our successes and reflecting on the challenges. The programme must speak and elevate current issues while maintaining the starting point; which will always be the art, and our core commitment to serve as a vibrant hub for creativity and social interaction. Our upcoming programme commits to reflecting our local community and to developing new work offering a platform for all intersections, and offering space for conversation and calls to action.”

Brixton House is a vibrant new space in the heart of Brixton, South London, where unheard stories and voices are encouraged, and underserved cultures and perspectives are celebrated. The programme aims to excite, teach, provoke, and entertain audiences. It is a space that champions dialogue for authentic representation and creating a sense of belonging for all. Located in the heart of a diverse community, they focus on voices from the community and centering marginalised narratives often excluded from mainstream arts. Their stages offer an exciting opportunity to build new legacies and nurture the potential of artists. Supporting and inspiring new artistic experiences that develop community solidarity and passion for social change. Brixton House is generously supported by the London Borough of Lambeth, Arts Council England, Garfield Weston Foundation, The Wolfson Foundation, Cockayne Grants for the Arts, London Community Fund, and The 29th May 1961 Charitable Trust.