British And International Soloists Announced For THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & SLEEPING BEAUTY UK Tour

International and UK Soloists Announced for The Nutcracker, Swan Lake & Sleeping Beauty Touring the UK Jan-Feb 24

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

British And International Soloists Announced For THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & SLEEPING BEAUTY UK Tour

British And International Soloists Announced For THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & SLEEPING BEAUTY UK Tour

Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced the British and international soloists for Varna International Ballet and Orchestra who will be touring in early 2024, as part of their return to UK after a hugely successful debut in 2023. 

British dancer Luc Burns will perform alongside Italy's Mara Salvaggio, Martina Prefetto, Giovanni Pompei, Agnese Di Dio Masa, Andrea Conforti, Mirko Andreutti, Giacomo Ammazzini and Vittorio Scolé, France's Pauline Clémence Faget, Spain's Mónica Alegre and Yael Delgado, and Brazil's Wellson Felipio.

The company will visit Manchester's Bridgewater Hall (2 – 3 January), Bristol Hippodrome ( 4 – 6 January), Buxton Opera House (7 – 8 January), Liverpool Empire (9 – 11 January), Blackpool Grand (12 – 14 January), Sheffield City Hall (16 – 17 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (18 – 20 January), Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall (23 – 24 January), Darlington Hippodrome (26 – 28 January), Hull's New Theatre (29 – 31 January), Ipswich's Regent Theatre (1 – 3 February), High Wycombe Swan (4 February), New Theatre Wimbledon (5 – 7 February), Norwich Theatre Royal (9 – 10 February), Reading Hexagon (12 – 13 February), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (14 February), The Anvil Basingstoke (16 & 18 February), Brighton Theatre Royal (19 – 21 February), Royal & Derngate Northampton (22 – 24 February), De Montfort Hall Leicester (25 – 26 February) and New Theatre Oxford (27 – 29 February), with a repertoire consisting of THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE and SLEEPING BEAUTY.

The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty will be classical versions of the original, including sumptuous costumes and familiar choreography and settings.

Swan Lake will be a recreation of Tchaikovsky's original production, that was created for the Bolshoi Ballet in 1877. Modern audiences are more familiar with the 1895 version that included musical and choreographical changes to the original by Marius Petipa and Riccardo Drigo, which was presented at the Mariinsky Theatre in 1895, two years after Tchaikovsky's death. The producers of Varna International Ballet went back into the archives in order to return to the original score, orchestration and libretto, above all to preserve the original meanings that were at the bottom of the musical dramaturgy of the ballet.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists from the UK, France, Italy and Spain, and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

Artistic Director Daniela Dimova and Music Director and Chief Conductor Peter Tuleshkov from Varna International Ballet and Orchestra said:

‘We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can't wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.'

Varna State Opera was founded in 1947 by the renowned Bulgarian tenor Peter Raycheff. The main credit for the development of the ballet troupe goes to Galina and Stefan Yordanov who were Artistic Directors and choreographers for over 25 years (1960-1985). They formed the image of the Varna Ballet and brought it to the international stage and founded the first and now world-famous Varna International Ballet Competition in 1964. Since 2010 Varna State Opera and Varna Drama Theatre are united in one cultural institute called Theatre and Music Production Centre Varna.

The ballets to be performed this season are:

Swan Lake - The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tulle as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet's most unmissable technical challenges.

Sleeping Beauty - Every child's favourite fairy tale, this is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky's sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

The Nutcracker - This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...

Tour dates are available in full Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Royal Theatrical Fund Announces One-off Emergency Crisis Grant For All Who Work In The Ent Photo
Royal Theatrical Fund Announces One-off Emergency Crisis Grant For All Who Work In The Entertainment Business

The Royal Theatrical Fund announces a one-off emergency crisis grant for all who work in the entertainment business. The grant is open for applications starting November 1, 2023. This initiative aims to support those unable to meet their essential needs due to unforeseen circumstances. The RTF has already assisted over 3000 people and awarded over £1.7 million through the Fleabag Support Fund. They will continue to work with theatrical charities to reach those in need.

2
Review: MALEVO, Peacock Theatre Photo
Review: MALEVO, Peacock Theatre

Bang-bang-bang. Tap-tap-tap. Stomp-stomp-stomp. Crackity-crack-crack. Matías Jaime’ Argentinian hit Malevo sounds like the world’s loudest hailstorm while serving up a feast of blistering choreography.

3
Exclusive Presale for MEAN GIRLS with Exclusive Pay No Fees Period Photo
Exclusive Presale for MEAN GIRLS with Exclusive Pay No Fees Period

Exclusive Presale for Mean Girls, with Exclusive Pay No Fees Period. It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

4
Husband and Wife Tim Hardy and Alison Skilbeck Will Bring Award-Winning Work to The Old R Photo
Husband and Wife Tim Hardy and Alison Skilbeck Will Bring Award-Winning Work to The Old Red Lion

Husband and wife Tim Hardy and Alison Skilbeck bring award-winning work to the Old Red Lion, including Alison Skilbeck’s Uncommon Ground and The Trials of Galileo!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You