Bradley Jaden, Orfeh, and The Overtones Will Appear as Special Guests For Samantha Barks In Concert At Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The performance is set for 30 May 2023.

Bradley Jaden, Orfeh, and The Overtones Will Appear as Special Guests For Samantha Barks In Concert At Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Musical Theatre superstar Samantha Barks has announced special guests for her upcoming London Theatre Royal Show on 30th May, in which she will celebrate musical theatre from the past decade.

For the show she will be joined by Tony and Grammy Award nominee, Orfeh, Les Mis and Wicked leading-man Bradley Jaden, and the multi-platinum selling group, The Overtones.

On the show, which will see her perform tracks from the album along with full live band, Samantha Barks says:

'It feels like a long time since I performed a solo concert in London so when the opportunity to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane came along, I knew it was the perfect venue for my show. I've been playing eight shows a week there in Frozen and it's become a second home and what a beautiful home it is!

I feel very lucky to perform Elsa every week on that glorious stage and to now be bringing my own show to this historic venue is a real 'pinch me' moment!! Since my last London show, I have performed on Broadway, in Japan and of course in Arendelle!! I was also delighted to release my album 'Into The Unknown' last year.'

Having appeared in productions such as Les Misérables, Oliver, and Pretty Woman: The Musical over the last 15 years, including her most recent portrayal of Elsa in Disney's Frozen in London's West-End, Barks released the album 'Into The Unknown' last year, celebrating songs from musicals of the past decade including Frozen.

'Into the Unknown' was the first studio release from exciting new musical theatre label Westway. The album focuses on modern musicals, and Samantha has chosen 12 of her favourite tracks from shows and films in recent years.

The album showcases why Samantha is one of the most sought-after performers on both sides of the pond. Stand out tracks include Heart of Stone (SIX), Let Me Be Your Star (SMASH), a duet with her Frozen co-star Stephanie McKeon, and the title track Into the Unknown (FROZEN 2).



