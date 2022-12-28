Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Book by 3 January for brilliant discounts
This winter journey into the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare's glorious romantic comedy, As You Like It.
This joyous adaptation directed by Olivier Award nominated Josie Rourke stars Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Wonderful World of Dissocia) as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner) as Celia making her West End debut, Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter films, Red, West End) as Orlando, Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen) as Touchstone and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Sweat, West End) in the role of Jaques.
Was £83- Now £47.50
Was £66- Now £37.50
Was £54- Now £27.50
Was £24- Now £17.50
Valid on Monday - Friday performances from 21 December 2022 to 27 January 2023
Excludes Saturday performances
Book by 3 January
December 28, 2022
