Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical

From the producers of smash-hit Heathers the Musical…



A must-see experience in New York and Los Angeles and following a sold-out, critically-acclaimed production in the Assembly Palais du Variété spiegeltent at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, finally hits London.



Manipulative step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn, flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.



Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl — and anyone who gets in their way — they wreak havoc at their exclusive Manhattan high school, becoming entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance with explosive results...



On the 25th anniversary of the hit film Cruel Intentions starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is a wild jukebox throwback laced with a soundtrack of the greatest ‘90s pop classics including The Verve ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, R.E.M. ‘Losing My Religion’, Natalie Imbruglia ‘Torn’, Ace of Base ‘I Saw the Sign’, Christina Aguilera ‘Genie in a Bottle’, TLC ‘No Scrubs’, Boyz II Men ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, *NSYNC ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Britney Spears ’Sometimes’ and many more.

Was £55 - Now £25

Was £83 - Now £45

Was £86 - Now £60

Was £88 - Now £61



Valid on all performances from 29 January 2024 - 11 February 2024.

(Excl. 03 February 2023 and 09 February 2024)