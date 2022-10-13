Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 October at 10am.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 October at 10am.

The announcement marks an impressive 12 months for the production. Following the enforced closure of entertainment venues in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the show returned in September 2021 complete with a new principal singer as Oliver Slee joined the cast. With Oliver putting his own stamp on the role of the iconic David Bowie, the revamped production - which also now boasts striking new branding - has sold over 20,000 tickets since returning to theatres.

MRC Presents Director, Chris Jenkins said: "We're delighted to be bringing Bowie Experience to the Adelphi Theatre, a venue with such a rich history. It's been an exciting year bringing the show back to theatres and Ollie has brought a fresh energy to the role. Wherever we take the show, from hometown Bournemouth to Aberdeen, the audience reception is always incredible. The production continues to go from strength to strength and we're very much looking forward to showcasing what we do on the West End."

Oliver added: "I'm so excited that Bowie Experience is not only getting its West End debut, but that we get to do it at the iconic Adelphi Theatre. We love this show and can't wait to bring it to the West End!"

Tickets will be available to book from 10am on Friday 14 October via www.lwtheatres.co.uk

For more information about Bowie Experience visit www.bowieexperience.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023
October 13, 2022

Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE will appear live in concert at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.
Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
October 13, 2022

After award-winning success in New York, the interactive musical Stranger Sings parody is making its UK premiere at London’s’ Vault Theatre. The production runs through 15 January. Get a first look at photos here!
James Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate TheatresJames Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate Theatres
October 13, 2022

James Dacre has announced he will step down after a decade as Artistic Director at Royal & Derngate at the completion of the venue's 2022/23 Made in Northampton season next year - its most ambitious and far reaching programme to date. 
New Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart BeatNew Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart Beat
October 13, 2022

This November, leading music charity World Heart Beat is to open its doors to a new performance and music education centre in the heart of Nine Elms as part of the ongoing expansion of Embassy Gardens. World Heart Beat at Embassy Gardens will mark the first time London has welcomed a new concert hall in the capital since the opening of Kings Place in 2008.
Cast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This NovemberCast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This November
October 13, 2022

Tightrope Theatre has announced the cast for Ikaria coming to London this November. Developed by Tightrope Theatre with support from New Diorama Theatre, Ikaria will open at the Old Red Lion Theatre on Tuesday 8th November 2022.