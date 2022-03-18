Book Tickets Now For THE HUMAN VOICE Starring Ruth Wilson

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

We've never been more connected. We've never been more alone.

Two-time Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson is set to star in The Human Voice - the searing story of a woman's heartbreak over the course of a final phone call with her former lover.

Reunited with groundbreaking director Ivo van Hove (A View From The Bridge, Network) for the first time since their acclaimed Hedda Gabler, Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Mrs Wilson, His Dark Materials) returns to the West End for 31 performances only in this explosive reimagining of one of theatre's greatest roles.

The show is playing at London's Harold Pinter Theatre.

Jean Cocteau's stunning monologue is more illuminating about love and loneliness than ever. Don't miss it.