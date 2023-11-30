Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Book Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard Schoch

A new book based on original research details how an unassuming house in Stratford-upon-Avon has become a world-famous hotspot for thespians.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Book Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard Schoch

We define bardolatry as the excessive admiration for William Shakespeare’s life and works. It’s quite a recent phenomenon, all things considered. No one was mobbing his wife Anne, the press wasn’t pressing his friends in the hope of a comment, and his admirers weren’t queuing up at the stage door asking for selfies. He was famous, but fame couldn’t compare to the definition we attribute it today. People lived very differently then, yet a glove-maker’s son from a tiny village in the Midlands took a trip to London and planted the seeds that would garner him the adoration of the world. It only took a few centuries. His ancestral home wasn’t originally the subject of every thespian’s pilgrimage and the house he bought with the big bucks he made in the capital was torn down when his lineage extinguished. It’s a fascinating story, smaller than the ones he fictionalised, but equally important.

Richard Schoch explores what daily life would have been like in the Shakespeare household and how the buildings that surrounded the playwright have become world-famous hotspots. He describes how an unassuming residence on Henley Street was turned into a museum in the 19th century, cementing the turn in the playwright’s popularity after the snub of the 1700s long after the deaths of its original inhabitants. We go from an initial indifference shown to the places that moulded the Bard of Avon to a frenzy of fake relics (it was so fashionable to own a sample of “Shakespeare’s chair” that it was regularly swapped for a new one to distribute). The book is jam-packed with facts and dates, but it flows well and it’s easy to follow - Shakespeare’s House is a delectable piece of microhistory and the perfect stocking filler for those who dabble in bardolatry. 

The author gives an interesting account of the hustle and bustle of the olden days in Stratford. Beautiful descriptive passages balance out the bare bones of the factual information, painting a striking picture of domesticity in Tudor and Jacobean times. He compares today’s version of what’s come to be known as the ‘Birthplace’ to what its walls probably looked like back when William’s father and his family lived in it. Schoch has a weird tendency to repeat a few details throughout (i.e. the fact that people usually shared their living setup with their servants and apprentices), but it’s nothing too bothersome.

He ties the history of the town and its daily routines with Shakespeare’s characters and their plots, adding quotes and references seamlessly. The publication laterally explores gender roles in Elizabethan society too. The division and structure of the house help us understand the social norms of the time; they’re also essential to recognise how unusual the playwright’s arrangements were, with Anne in charge of mostly everything given his lengthy absences from Stratford. “Shakespeare the boy learned all the right lessons about domestic life, and then Shakespeare the man ignored every one of them” Schoch says, and that seems to be the rule for most of the angles of his life and career. 

The journey from auction item to bucket-list destination and from derelict relic to the current gem of a museum is enthralling and well-researched as well. The writer highlights all the perilous incidents that could have meant the Birthplace wouldn’t survive the Victorians before stating it was undramatically sold for the grand sum of £3,000. After more debacles, its restoration phase could begin and the house finally became a place to treasure and protect. Schoch adds his own stylistic suspense to the tale as though we didn’t know how it ends - it’s a lovely touch. By the end, you’ll want to rush to take a(nother) trip to Stratford. 

Shakespeare’s House: A Window onto his Life and Legacy is out now. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Andrew Lloyd Webber Appeals to UK Government for Funding for Music in Secondary Schools Tr Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber Appeals to UK Government for Funding for Music in Secondary Schools Trust

Andrew Lloyd Webber has written to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, calling for public funding for the foundation Music in Secondary Schools Trust, which helps students in disadvantaged schools to access to quality music education.

2
Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates Photo
Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates

MORE MRS O! 'Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP' adds extra West End dates due to overwhelming demand. Extra performances announced with live and uncensored interviews with surprise VIP guests from Sharon Osbourne's career. Fortune Theatre, West End, Sunday 28 January at 3pm & 6pm.

3
Anthony Boyle Will Join The Cast of LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT; Plus Full Creative Team Photo
Anthony Boyle Will Join The Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT; Plus Full Creative Team Revealed

Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will join the cast of Long Day's Journey into Night, playing the role of Edmund Tyrone. He will be replacing Alex Lawther who has reluctantly withdrawn from the production due to a scheduling conflict. 

4
Photos: First Look at INFINITE LIFE at the National Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at INFINITE LIFE at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has released new production images for Infinite Life, a co-production with the National Theatre and Atlantic Theater Company. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln TheatreReview: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln Theatre
Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead TheatreReview: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre
Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama TheatreReview: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre
Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts TheatreReview: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You