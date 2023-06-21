Birmingham Stage Company Reveals Cast For West End Return of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE TUDORS

Birmingham Stage Company has announced the wicked cast for their West End return of Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors - Neal Foster, Emma Swan and Jack Ballard, in this delightfully gruesome production about one of history's most outrageous families. The production opens on 1 August, with previews from 27 July, and runs until 2 September.

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors is co-written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster, directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, with lighting by Jason Taylor, music by Matthew Scott, sound by Nick Sagar, with choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Actor and Manager of Birmingham Stage Company, Neal Foster said today, “Terrible Tudors proved to be the most successful Horrible Histories show we've presented in the West End, so we're delighted to be bringing it back for a second year of summer fun.”

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So Terrible Tudors is back with the hit West End show for a second sensational year!

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Terry Deary is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days.

Terry's career in the arts began in 1972 Theatre Powys in Mid Wales. He has worked as an actor, theatre-director, drama teacher and television presenter. Terry still acts with roles in British films and has appeared in the Horrible Histories TV, stage-shows and feature film.

As an actor, Terry began writing scripts. One of his most successful was The Custard Kid which he adapted into his first novel in 1977. Now aged 77, Terry is into his sixth decade as a published author of 330 titles in 42 languages including over 80 titles in Horrible Histories.

2023 marks '30 Horrible Years' of the world's bestselling children's history series. A household name, Horrible Histories has inspired a star-studded feature film, BAFTA-award-winning TV series, attractions and, of course, stage-shows. The latest books are Horrible Histories: The Worst in the World and Horrible Histories: On the Road.

Neal Foster is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One and Two (co-written with Terry Deary), Three, Four and Five (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House), Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His river tour Terrible Thames (co-written with Terry Deary) is enjoying its third year in the capital. Meanwhile his first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre and were both nominated for an Olivier Award. He is due to appear in the Horrible Histories production of 'Orrible Opera at the Royal Albert Hall in July.

Emma Swan continues her collaboration with Birmingham Stage Company, having previously appeared in Horrible Christmas and last year's West End run of Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors. Her other theatre credits include The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company), I Am No Bird (Stute Theatre), the title role in Sparky the Elf and the Secret Toyshop (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), and Some Place Better (Red Rose Chain). For television, her work includes Doctor Who: The Diary of Riversong, Doctor Who: Ghost, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Me and My 10 Kids; and for film, Sweet Sue. Her musical comedy duo 'Hadfield and Swan' were awarded Best Newcomer at the Musical Comedy Awards 2019. Recently, she was nominated for Audible's audiobook narrator of the year.

Jack Ballard returns to Birmingham Stage Company following Horrible Histories: The Worst of Barmy Britain (UK tour), and Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors last year. His other theatre credits include Alice in Wonderland and Rapunzel (UK tours).

Horrible Histories shows are recommended for ages 5 to 105 (106 year olds may not like them!)