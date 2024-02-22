Birmingham Arts and Cultural Programs to Receive 50-100% Budget Cuts

The city of Birmingham is facing budget cuts that will greatly affect the arts sector, BBC reports. Several programs will be affected, including Birmingham International Dance Festival, which will lose its £350,000 funding.

Grants to regularly funded arts organisations will also face 50% cuts this year and 100% next financial year, including City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham REP Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, IKON Gallery, Birmingham Opera Company, and more.

In addition, support will be retained for Black History Month and Birmingham Heritage Week in 2024-25 but those events will face a 100% cut from 2025-26.

The new budget also includes a 21% council tax rise for residents over two years.

Read the original story on BBC.