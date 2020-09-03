Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers Join the Cast of STRICTLY COME DANCING

The show will return in the autumn on BBC One.

Bill Bailey is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 18th series of the NTA and BAFTA award-winning entertainment show produced by BBC Studios will return in the autumn on BBC One.

Bill Bailey is an award winning comedian, musician and actor.

Bill said: "In these strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

The eighth confirmed guest is JJ Chalmers, a television presenter, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

JJ Chalmers said: "My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it's becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games. Now as a TV Presenter I'm lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I'm up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!"

