Bibi Lucille to Star in Film Adaptation of Hit Show MEAT CUTE

Lena is on a mission to veganise her tinder dates, what could possibly go wrong?

Offies finalist, one-woman comedy 'Meat Cute' will transfer to the screen as a ten-minute short film, following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. The film follows 25-year-old Lena, as she attempts to veganise her Tinder dates in the name of animal activism through methods of seduction.

'Meat Cute' aims to use its platform to invite audiences to find familiarity with the subject matter presented through an entertaining, relevant, and comedic lens, and allow them to reflect and digest challenging ideas in a non-judgmental space.

Patch Productions is a film company devoted to staging new writing that explores environmental sustainability, animal welfare and their intricate connection. We focus on telling personal and entertaining stories to engage audiences with these themes. We aspire to challenge and provoke empathy bu﻿t also to provide reassurance and inspiration for a better future ahead.