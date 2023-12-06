Bassem Youssef Returns to the UK in 2024 For THE MIDDLE BEAST Tour at the Eventim Apollo

The performance is on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Bassem Youssef Returns to the UK in 2024 For THE MIDDLE BEAST Tour at the Eventim Apollo

Following the immense success of his recent UK tour, Bassem Youssef, the globally acclaimed comedian and satirist, is set to make a return to the stage at the Eventim Apollo on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Tickets for this highly anticipated ‘The Middle Beast' UK headline tour will be available for purchase starting at 12pm on Friday, December 8, 2023.
 
Known as the 'Jon Stewart of the Arab World,' Bassem Youssef gained fame during the 2011 Egyptian revolution as the host of Al Bernameg, the first political satire news program in the Middle East. What started as 5-minute YouTube episodes evolved into the most-watched show in the region, boasting over 40 million weekly viewers.
 
Bassem's live stand-up show seamlessly blends his political opinions, stories and experiences from his time in Egypt and America. His extraordinary ability to balance comedy and commentary, tackling serious issues with humour and wit and addressing topics from immigration to censorship to the current state of global politics. His comedy always promises to prompt the audience to engage in thought-provoking reflections. This is a repeat show from last year for those who attended.
 
In a recent viral moment, Bassem engaged in an exchange with Piers Morgan, with the interviews becoming the most-watched segment on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show. Surpassing 21 million views on YouTube within days of its upload, The conversation not only broke the internet but also sparked a global dialogue about the current dynamics in the Middle East which this tour will address.
 
Don't miss the chance to experience Bassem Youssef's unparalleled comedy live at the Eventim Apollo in London on April 6, 2024, at Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Marisha Wallace, Toby Gad & More to Perform in NUTCRACKER NIGHTS at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Photo
Marisha Wallace, Toby Gad & More to Perform in NUTCRACKER NIGHTS at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club

Experience exclusive live music sessions at The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club after performances of Nutcracker at Southbank Centre. Featuring Emma Rawicz, David Preston, Gabrielle Brooks, and more. Don't miss this unforgettable encore to the critically acclaimed Nutcracker. Tickets on sale now.

2
New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024 Photo
New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024

Tickets are already on sale and selling fast for the most-anticipated brand-new music festival coming to Cheshire next summer, with three days of best of British music acts. Now, with Christmas just weeks away, organisers have come up with an extra special free gift when buying tickets for a loved one. 

3
Photos: First Look at ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released production photos for their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which runs in repertory with Potted Panto this Winter.

4
The UK Pantomime Associations Team of Secret Judges Prepare For Packed Season Ahead Photo
The UK Pantomime Association's Team of Secret Judges Prepare For Packed Season Ahead

With pantomime season now in full swing, delighting audiences young and old (with many experiencing it for a magical first time), The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA)'s team of anonymous judges is busy secretly sat amongst them, ready to shortlist the very best performers, creatives and producers that the artform has to offer, for The Pantomime Awards 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You