BalletBoyz Return With ENGLAND ON FIRE in November

Performances run from Wednesday 8 - Saturday 11 November 2023

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

BalletBoyz Return With ENGLAND ON FIRE in November

Widely acclaimed dance pioneers, BalletBoyz return to the stage this winter with England on Fire at Sadler’s Wells for four nights only from Wednesday 8 - Saturday 11 November 2023, with a Press Night on 8 November 2023.

Inspired by the groundbreaking artbook of the same name by Stephen Ellcock and Mat Osman, England on Fire will see over 40 collaborators across multiple disciplines including choreographers, composers, dancers and performers come together to create a unique kaleidoscope of mesmerising performance. BalletBoyz will bring together leading artists in their field for a performance featuring arresting visuals accompanied by live music from folk to punk and everything in-between and supported by a 3D soundscape for a truly immersive theatrical experience, allowing a sound-world to be choreographed to augment the movement on stage. 

England on Fire will be an evocative journey into contemporary life that defies all expectation, seen through the eyes of an innocent observer. The production recounts a search for meaning amidst the challenges of life, modern, and ancient. Audiences are invited to get lost in elusive explorations of trust and betrayal, friendship and love, identity and loneliness, honour and redemption. Through an eclectic array of voices curated by Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt, England on Fire is a genre-defying spectacle of political and artistic intrigue, with artists both new and returning to collaborating with BalletBoyz. 

England on Fire will bring together some of dance’s leading choreographers for this one-off event including Edd Arnold, Lucy Bennett, Holly Blakey, Ola Ince, Shelley Maxwell, Russell Maliphant, Vidya Patel and Thick & Tight. 

Acclaimed composers contributing to England On Fire include Gwilym Gold, Charlotte Harding, Keaton Henson, Cassie Kinoshi, Mukul and Joe Zeitlin. Performers Gag Salon and Kami Thompson will take to the stage alongside a company of exceptional dancers.

The BalletBoyz company for England on Fire will include dancers Edd Arnold, Harry Alexander, Tania Dimbelolo, Benji Knapper, Roseanna Lindsey, Luigi Nardone, FOLU ODIMAYO, Sophie Ormiston, Oxana Panchenko, Artemis Stamouli, Meghan Stevens, Kai Tomioka, and Holly Vallis. 

BalletBoyz founders, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said; “With England on Fire, we’re doing what we love best: embracing the chaos of an eclectic group of collaborators without fear or inhibition. 

“In pursuit of our lifelong ambition to redefine what performance can do, we have provided a stimulus to artists to explore the experience of the marginalised, and it has been exciting to see the diverse range of interpretations that have been created. 

“We realised that we no longer wanted to second-guess every element of making new productions for fear of getting it wrong; instead, we are following our instincts and presenting an extraordinary cultural event that exemplifies a confident England, on fire with talent, ambition, potential and rebellion. (But no cash)."




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ALONE TOGETHER The Topical New Play By Simon Williams, Confirms Extension Photo
ALONE TOGETHER The Topical New Play By Simon Williams, Confirms Extension

Bill Kenwright, together with his Theatre Royal Windsor, are delighted to announce that Judge John Deed stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove continue in an extended run of the world premiere of the funny and sad play ALONE TOGETHER - a new, witty, tender and thought-provoking play by Windsor-born actor/writer Simon Williams.

2
EMPTY ORCHESTRA to Launch UK Tour: Catch the Hit Dance Show This Autumn Photo
EMPTY ORCHESTRA to Launch UK Tour: Catch the Hit Dance Show This Autumn

Don't miss the hilarious and critically acclaimed dance show, Empty Orchestra, as it embarks on a UK tour this Autumn. Find out where and when you can catch the show with our list of tour dates and venues. Plus, all shows will be BSL interpreted.

3
The British Hat Guild Hosts SHOWTIME FOR HATS Exhibit Photo
The British Hat Guild Hosts SHOWTIME FOR HATS Exhibit

Showtime for Hats is a unique exhibition highlighting iconic headwear made for theatre, film, TV and opera, by milliners in The British Hat Guild. The exhibit runs Monday 4th September - Friday 27th October 2023 at Hat Works, 47 Guildford Street, Luton, LU1 2NQ.

4
Salford-Based Charity Brings Its Musical Production INNIT Back To The Lowry Stage Photo
Salford-Based Charity Brings Its Musical Production INNIT Back To The Lowry Stage

Salford-based charity I4YPC has announced a return appearance of its musical production Innit to The Lowry from Wednesday 13th to Saturday 23rd September.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You