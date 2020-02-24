BWW TV: See WAITRESS Cast Members Surprise PizzaExpress Customers With a Performance

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

The cast of West End musical Waitress surprised PizzaExpress customers with a performance!

Check out the video below!

To mark the re-opening of the sociable pizzeria's The Strand: Trafalgar Square location, diners in the 350-seater restaurant were treated to a highly spirited tableside performance.

The musical celebration included the aptly named song 'Opening Up' and was performed by cast members including Marisha Wallace and Evie Hoskins.

The Waitress cast were joined by seven of the pizza-maker's resident 'pizzaiolos', who flared dough in unison to the performance.

The performers then descended upon Trafalgar Square to continue their celebratory performance outside, much to the delight of on-lookers and traffic who stopped in their tracks to find out what was going on.





