BWW TV: Mischief Theatre Chat Mischief Movie Night In

Mischief's Jonathan Sayer (Company Director) and Henry Lewis (Artistic Director) chat to Tom Hayden Millward (@WestEndReporter) about Mischief Movie Night In. Stick around until the end of the interview and you'll be treated to our very own production of The Zoom Call That Goes Wrong!

During Mischief Movie Night In, the cast takes suggestions from the audience for a movie (genre, location title etc.) and then the company work their mischief magic. The improv show has been a hit with UK audiences up and down the country.

An online version and will now be streamed live from 27 to 31 December in collaboration with Immersive | LDN. Sadly, there's no word yet as to whether the live show will be able to return and continue its run at the Vaudeville Theatre in the New Year.

They also discuss The Play That Goes Wrong and its return to the Duchess Theatre next year, as well as the return of Magic Goes Wrong to the Vaudeville Theatre in October 2021.

The duo also talks a bit about The Goes Wrong Show on the BBC too. The first episode, The Nativity Goes Wrong now available on BBC iPlayer.

Check out the video below!