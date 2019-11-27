BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY in the West End Releases Podcast

Come From Away in the West End have created their own podcast which goes live today!

Come From Away

Welcome To The Rock Podcast

What is it?

An eight-part podcast series, produced by Curtain Call, that brings you the backstory to one of the most unexpected hit musicals in recent years.

The series features in-depth interviews with cast members from London and Broadway, the show's writers and creative team members as well as the real people who inspired the story of Come From Away.

Where will the podcast be hosted?

The podcast will be available to download/stream on all major platforms including iTunes and Spotify.

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/welcome-to-the-rock-episode-1/id1126091489?i=1000458008108

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6bStASTlOyC4VvSWkxzSdl

When is it going live?

The first episode will go out at 4pm UK time on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Subsequent episodes will then be released on Wednesday each week, until the series concludes.





