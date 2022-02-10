BWW Review: TWO BILLION BEATS, Orange Tree Theatre

First seen in a 20-minute version in April 2021, as part of the Orange Tree's foray into theatrical streaming Outside, Two Billion Beats is Sonali Bhattacharyya's engaging and vibrant play that explores the relationship between two South Asian teenage sisters as they confront injustice, racism and the realities of growing up.

Elder sister Asha is idealistic and inspired by revolutionary icons such as Sylvia Pankhurst and B R Ambedkar. Bettina is the younger sister trying to navigate the bus journey home without having her pocket money stolen. When Bettina asks for Asha for help after being bullied, Asha's quest for social justice and the truth comes at the detriment of her sister.

Safiyya Ingar is an energetic Asha; fiercely intelligent and bursting with energy and indignation at the unfairness of life. The character embraces all the idealism of youth with an uncompromising commitment to her principals, exasperated with what she sees as injustice and double standards in the world. Ingar is spirited and brimming with energy; she shows defiance and pride, but also snippets of vulnerability, especially regarding her sometimes fractious relationship with her mother.

Anoushka Chadha is a visibly younger and more naïve Bettina, who idolises her older sister. She holds no discernible political view; her world is contained within her home and school. Chadha exhibits many recognisable physical traits of a young girl; her fingers worry at the ends of her sleeves; she constantly shuffles her feet. Even the manner in which her voice often slides into a higher pitch is very convincing.

The relationship between the siblings is very believable and the chemistry between the actors is palpable; the younger sister wants sympathy and validation from her older sibling, who rejects her and finds her annoying. It is a very recognisable scenario.

Nimmo Ismail's pacey direction means there is no lull in the energy of the production. Asha and Bettina constantly move; walking, climbing and once breaking into a joyful dance. There has been real consideration of the space of the Orange Tree, although the illuminated sign showing both bus times and the timeline of the action could be replicated in the opposite corner, as half the audience would have had no sight of it.

Asha's idealistic and political musings are typical of a certain type of culturally engaged teenager. Bhattacharyya's writing also draws from the problematic history of female emancipation, the British Empire and the Indian Caste system, but also the impact of 9/11 on certain Asian communities, where Islam became something to be feared and attacked.

It is thought provoking that Asha seems to believe that a male Muslim teenager is at more of a social disadvantage than a female Asian of Hindu heritage, in the form of her and her sister. Further exploration of that opinion would have been welcome. Despite Asha's referrals to her mother's own school experience, it would also have been interesting to hear more about the family background of the girls.

Two Billion Beats is a highly believable snapshot of modern adolescent life that also manages to touch on many enduring themes. The production should resonate with everyone; much of the language may be very much of today, but the themes of teenage idealism and trying to find your place in the world are universally timeless.

Two Billion Beats is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 5 March

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner