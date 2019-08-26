BWW Review: TRUTH AFTER MURDER, Etcetera Theatre

Renowned psychiatrist and published author Orestes Carter (Riccardo Carollo) is presenting his newest thriller. In the novel, he details how he went back to his childhood home to help his sister Electra (Mariana Elicetche) but specifies that the events that unfolded after are pure fiction. The core of Arif Alfaraz's play is anchored to Greek mythology but, unfortunately isn't not a stable transposition of the poignant story.

He jumps between the book launch, with Carollo reading at a stand downstage, and his past actions in what, on paper, sounds like dynamic and energetic storytelling. This however doesn't fully translate to the entirety of the production, perhaps due to the weak script that doesn't support the pathos needed or any sort of reflection the material deserves.

By focusing the issue of the matter on the wrongful hospitalisation of Electra and the main character's being a medical expert, one would expect the psychology and trauma to be explored in depth, but this never truly happens.

It's difficult to isolate the points that the playwright wants to make. At times the play becomes about mental health, then it turns to greed and betrayal, then its objective seems to be to highlight childhood trauma.

The actors are intense presences, both exceptional even when they have to deal with the shortcomings of the text. Elicetche's performance is very physical and combative but Carollo's holds heaps of potential in his somber and more intimate manners.

With the piece's being a bit messy with its textual characterisation and its slight lack of background and solid set-up, they become the main strong point. The project is compelling in its concept but Alfaraz's alluring direction might need to be matched with a rewrite or two to fulfil its full capacity.





